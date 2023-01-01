Top 10 K-pop idols in TC Candler's 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2022: BLACKPINK's Lisa, Nana, and more

TC Candler annually releases their list of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces comprising beautiful ladies from around the world to wrap up the year, and many K-pop idols have been featured in the 2022 list released on 28 December.

The criteria to be considered for the list, according to TC Candler, is aesthetic beauty. Fans around the world nominate their favorite female artists to be considered for the top 100 list. Owing to the overwhelming support and recognition received by K-pop groups globally, it came as no surprise that a number of K-pop artists were able to secure higher ranks in the list.

Out of all the K-pop idols in the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2022 list, the following 10 K-pop idols were all in the top 25, with five of them being in the top 10.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, TWICE's Sana, and 8 more K-pop idols who made it to TC Candler's Most Beautiful Faces of 2022 list

10) Chaeryeong - Rank 22

ITZY’s Chaeryeong made it to the list again for the third year and ranked 22 on the 2022 TC Candler list. The K-pop idol, who is known as the main dancer of her group, is popular for her powerful stage presence and charismatic expressions.

9) Yuqi - Rank 19

(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi is best known for her deep and raspy voice as well as her puppy-cat-like visuals. Fans adore her for her ability to always speak her mind and her fierce stage presence that makes her a force to be reckoned with. Yuqi, who ranked 19th in the list, is also the only Chinese K-pop idol in the top 10.

8) Sana - Rank 17

Sana from TWICE ranked at number 17 on TC Candler’s list, marking her sixth entry on the list till date. Considered to be an effortless beauty, Sana is known for her charming smile and bubbly personality. Her point choreography of “shy shy shy” in TWICE’s song Cheer Up is especially popular among fans, for it showcases her cute charms.

7) Rosé - Rank 15

BLACKPINK’s Rosé made it to TC Candler’s list at number 15, this being her fourth year on the list. The K-pop idol is considered one of the most beautiful idols in the industry because of her angelic visuals. Even her bare face has received praise from netizens.

6) Jisoo - Rank 13

Jisoo is the visual member of BLACKPINK and, hence, it comes as no surprise that she made it to the list. The idol has been praised for her flawless beauty, and her stunning hour-glass figure only adds to her natural beauty, making her stand out in the crowd at all times.

5) Tzuyu - Rank 10

Tzuyu has been crowned the perfect visual in the K-pop industry ever since her debut. Because of her “goddess-like” beauty, the TWICE member became the face of Visee Kosé, a Japanese makeup brand. Apart from fellow-member Sana, Tzuyu also has some of the most iconic lines in TWICE’s songs.

4) Nana - Rank 9

Former After School and Orange Caramel member Nana is still a femme fatale despite having been in the industry for over 13 years. She smoothly transitioned from her music career to acting and is continually praised for her all-rounder skills and timeless beauty. She is ranked at number 9 on the list, making it her 10th year on the TC Candler list.

3) Sitala - Rank 5

Sitala managed to debut at number five despite this being the former H1-KEY member’s first entry on the list. Her edgy and androgynous visuals make her the perfect crush for many fans. The Thai member, however, who had brought a lot of fans to her group due to her gorgeous visuals, soon departed the group due to controversies.

2) Lisa - Rank 3

Another Thai K-pop idol that made it on the list at number three is BLACKPINK’s Lisa. The K-pop idol is known for her strong facial features, signature bangs, and her athletic body. She is one of the best female dancers in the K-pop industry and has made huge waves with her solo debut. Her song, Money, even managed to gain worldwide recognition, making her one of the most streamed K-pop soloists.

1) Nancy - Rank 2

MOMOLAND’s Nancy is the visual of her group and, according to netizens, is considered to have one of the best faces as per the Korean beauty standards. Despite being the youngest member of the group, the K-pop idol is the lead vocalist, dancer, and also the center of the group as she is a stan attractor.

TC Candler’s ranking of 100 Most Beautiful Faces differs from year-to-year, and although it is a great feat to make it on the list, it is, however, somewhat based on popularity and should not be seen as the be-all and end-all of visuals as beauty is subjective.

