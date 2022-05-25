Why did K-pop singer Sitala leave girl group H1-KEY? GLG releases official statement

K-pop idol Sitala Wongkrachang from rookie girl group H1-KEY has decided to leave the group, citing personal reasons. The singer’s agency, GLG, released an official statement to announce the idol’s departure from the group.

The agency stated:

"Hello, this is GLG. We would like to notify that member Sitala, who has been a part of H1-KEY until now, has decided to leave the team due to personal reasons. "

The rookie K-pop girl group was formed and is managed by Grandline Group and Sony Music Entertainment Korea. The group will now consist of Seoi, Riina, and Yel. Along with Sitala, the group debuted on January 5, 2022, with their first single album Athletic Girl.

Former H1-KEY member Sitala draws flak online

Grandline Group continued to state the following:

"The agency discussed this matter at length with Sitala herself as well as with the rest of the H1-KEY members, and the decision was reached after a thorough review of the overall situation."

The agency further continued and apologized for causing concern among fans with the sudden news. It further requested fans to send positive messages to the K-pop idol and the rest of the members for their fruitful future.

"Above all, we apologize for causing concerns with such sudden news. We ask for your warm encouragement towards Sitala's future, and also towards the remaining H1-KEY members who plan to resume the road to their dreams once again. Thank you."

Meanwhile, back in 2021, Sitala drew criticism online over her family’s supposed involvement in the 2014 political crisis in Thailand. Sitala’s father, Sarunyu Wongkrachang, was a Thai actor and filmmaker.

According to various reports, Sarunyu Wongkrachang was allegedly involved in supporting the People’s Democratic Reform Committee, which played a massive role in the 2014 Thai political crisis.

Back then, Grandline Group responded by announcing their confirmation to keep Sitala in H1-KEY, despite numerous netizens protesting to remove her. The agency stated that it could not hold Sitala accountable for her father’s past decisions and actions beyond her responsibility.

The K-pop idol, too, spoke up about the controversy during a press conference for the group’s debut. Sitala stated that she didn’t have any political beliefs and was too young to understand what was happening within the country.

