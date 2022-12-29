Top 10 K-pop idols in TC Candler's Most Handsome Faces of 2022: BTS' V, ENHYPEN's Ni-ki, and more

As TC Candler wrapped up 2022, they released their annual list of the '100 Most Handsome Faces of 2022' on December 28, ranking many male celebrities from across the world. Given the current domination of the K-pop industry globally, many K-pop idols made their appearances on the list.

Never beating the face-card allegations, the visuals of several boy groups and soloists made it to TC Candler's annual coveted list. Out of the hundred faces, three K-pop idols effortlessly took their seats under the Top 10, while all others were below the rank of 45.

From EXO's Lay to SF9's Zuho: 10 K-pop idols under TC Candler's '100 Most Handsome Faces of 2022'

10) Taeyong from NCT (Rank 44)

NCT's leader and main rapper kicks off this list of the most handsome faces of 2022.

Taeyong, known for his unique and intriguing fashion sense, has also garnered widespread attention for his flawless skin and mesmerizing facial features. His stage presence only fuels his features as he leaves fans in awe of his captivating charisma all the time.

Ranked 44 on TC Candler's list, the idol is also well known for his dual personality. Whether he's on-stage spitting fast raps accompanied by his impressive dance skills or showcasing his adorable personality off-stage, both have fans falling for him globally.

9) Lay from EXO (Rank 41)

Chinese rapper Zhang Yixing, popularly known as Lay Chang, is next in line as one of the most handsome faces in 2022. The idol, who was formerly an active member of EXO, is now making his name as a soloist. In many instances, Lay has previously showcased that his visuals have an undying hold on his fans.

In his recent comeback with Nothing on Me, the idol once again served a hit track and fans can't wait to see more of him in his ongoing world tour, GRANDLINE2: INFINITE LANDS, happening across many Asian countries. Additionally, his acting career only further excites fans regarding everything he has in store for them.

8) Jimin from BTS (Rank 35)

Up next in the lineup of the most handsome faces of 2022, Jimin ranks 35 among the 100 faces. The idol, who has often been praised for his unmatched visuals, has more in his bag of capabilities. His vocals, dance style, and captivating stage presence have always left jaws of fans dropping everywhere.

Following the announcement that BTS will be focusing on solo projects for the time being, fans are eagerly awaiting Jimin's first solo album. Though the artist has put forth many singles like Promise, With You, Lie, etc., fans can't wait anymore for a full-fledged studio album.

7) Zuho from SF9 (Rank 31)

Ranked in 31st place among the 100 most handsome faces of 2022, Zuho or Baek Ju-ho, yet again proved his role as the visual of SF9. He's often called the 'most charismatic member' by his fellow bandmates, and there are one too many instances to cement that label.

While he bags new K-drama fans with his role in the show Click Your Heart, he has many K-pop fans falling head over heels for his unmatched dance moves. The idol was recently confirmed to star in a Korean BL named Starstruck that's based on a web novel and fans can't wait to watch the return of actor Zuho.

6) Wonho (Rank 25)

Wonho or Lee Ho-seok, the former member of Monsta X, is the epitome of duality. With his bulky and strong build, many might mistake him for intimidating, but fans know that Wonho has the softest personality, a walking contradiction. Ever since his departure from Monsta X, he has put forth many solo tracks like Bittersweet, Facade, Obsession, etc.

On December 5, 2022, Wonho joined the military for his mandatory service as a public service officer. Though fans will miss his solo stages, gym content, and occasional thirst traps, they patiently await the return of their favorite idol.

5) Bang Chan from Stray Kids (Rank 21)

Another leader who made it to one of the most handsome faces of 2022 list, Bang Chan ranked in 21st place. While the idol has many fans falling for his bulk build and captivating stage presence, his kind and soft personality offstage has many sobbing over his cuteness.

The self-produced group Stray Kids is currently on their world tour, titled Maniac, with many successful shows where fans can't get enough of Bang Chan's charisma. Though they've just recently released a 25-track album, SKZ Replay, they have also scheduled the release of their first Japanese album in February 2023.

4) Jungkook from BTS (Rank 11)

Jungkook takes up the 11th rank in the list of most handsome faces of 2022, becoming another BTS member on the coveted list. The vocalist of the world-famous K-pop group has been quite active singularly this year. Bagging many achievements as the most-streamed K-pop soloist, he kicked off his solo career with a great start.

As the idol grows more open about showcasing his tattoos, fans love seeing his other mesmerizing features. With the show-stopping performances he has showcased on his solo stages with My Time and Euphoria, fans can't wait to see more of his unmatched visuals as a soloist in 2023.

3) Ni-Ki from ENHYPEN (Rank 9)

The youngest idol to win the label as one of the most handsome faces of 2022, Ni-Ki has showcased his unique and mesmerizing facial features one too many times. Right from his time as a participant in the survival show I-LAND, the artist had many fans swooning over his good looks.

With their current ongoing world tour, Manifesto, fans witnessed many iconic stages of the members, alongside fancams that proved how Ni-Ki's face card never fails. As they proceed with the tour into the upcoming year, fans are eager to watch more of the members' concert content.

2) V from BTS (Rank 7)

The third member from BTS to rank as among the most handsome faces of 2022, V sits as the seventh idol on TC Candler's list. As the visual of the group and the most-searched BTS member, he has many fans swooning over for his unmatched visuals that never get old. The artist, who has a keen interest in fashion, can simply pull off any style, with his mesmerizing features being bonus and the talk of the town.

A classic ritualistic gift from V at the end of the year, fans received yet another Christmas song from the idol, a cover of It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas. As 2023 rolls around, fans eagerly wait to hear an entire tracklist of V's warm vocals in his solo album.

1) Hyunjin from Stray Kids (Rank 2)

Topping the list of the most handsome faces of 2022, Hyunjin took the throne, ranking second among them all. Known for his captivating visuals and charisma, Hyunjin single-handedly attracts many fans to the group. With skyrocketing views of his fancams and an undying face card that people can never get enough of, Hyunjin rightfully sits as the most handsome male K-pop idol.

However, Hyunjin's impressive skillset doesn't stop there. Apart from his incredible dance moves, he is also an amazing artist and is considered to be one of the smartest members of the group. He is a has-it-all idol who, without much surprise, wraps up the K-pop idols who made it to TC Candler's list of the 'Most Handsome Faces of 2022.'

With K-pop idols from various boy groups and different soloists ranking big on the list of the most handsome faces of 2022, K-pop fandom rejoiced at the diversity in the list. As time passes, the growth and domination of the K-pop industry prove to be increasing, and fans are happy about it gaining its well-deserved exposure.

