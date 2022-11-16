"Will you wait just a little while for me?": Wonho confirms military enlistment in heartfelt letter to fans

On November 16, South Korean soloist Wonho announced his military enlistment in a touching letter to his fans.

The 29-year-old singer promised to return soon to WENEE (his fandom), whom he referred to as his "home" and "everything," in the letter posted on his official fan cafe.

"After winter passes and spring comes, after the seasons come and go, in summer of next year, on the day when I first sang for WENEE. On that same day, I will come find WENEE again, just as cool as I was that day. I will return again to the doorstep of WENEE, the place where I belong, my home, my everything."

The Eye on U singer asked his fans to catch up on all of the content he has planned for them before enlisting. He went on to ask:

"WENEE, will you wait just a little while for me?"

Wonho's agency confirms military enlistment

Wonho will be enlisting in the military on December 5th.

Hello, this is Highline Entertainment.

This is an announcement regarding Wonho's mandatory military enlistment.

Wonho will be enlisting in public service on December 5th, 2022 to fulfill his duty as a Korean citizen

Wonho's agency, Highline Entertainment, confirmed the news of his military service in a statement shared on the singer's fan cafe. They said:

"Wonho will enlist as a public service worker on December 5th 2022 to fulfill his duty as a Korean citizen."

They asked the fans to show their love and support until the day he finishes his service and is back in good health.

"We ask for your warm love and support for Wonho, who will be fulfilling his military duties, until the day of his return."

Fans react to enlistment news

You should know that we will always wait for you like we did before. Be safe and healthy we love you so much

WENEE's took to Twitter to express their support and encouragement for the singer.

I'm sad Wenee can't spend one last holiday with you but I'm glad that this time, we KNOW you will be back. We will be waiting for that day! The Wenee promise.

Fans expressed their gratitude to the artist, quoting lines from his letter, and stated that they will eagerly await his return.

Molly🐰 @molly_madd



My heart is breaking as I read these words. I will be here waiting, ready to open that door when you come back to us Wonho🥺

#WONHO #원호

'I will return again to the doorstep of WENEE, the place where I belong, my home, my everything.' My heart is breaking as I read these words. I will be here waiting, ready to open that door when you come back to us Wonho

Some even remarked on the timing of the singer's latest album, Bittersweet, claiming that he saved it for last because leaving for the military would be "bittersweet."

𝕸𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖘𝖘𝖆 @smalltwnctrygrl



#원호 #WONHO

@official__wonho



Wonho really said that this last album was Bittersweet, but he doesn't regret anything.

girlmeetsemptywallet7💙 @4everweRyoung

Bittersweet really was and is a Bittersweet album. He planned it right at the end so he can still have some time to promote and meet and spend time with Wenee before enlisting. We don't deserve someone like him.

The idol's enlistment, on the other hand, came as a surprise to the majority of fans, who reacted by calling it the "worst news ever."

위니 🐰 Bittersweet @Wonho_ILoveU

My dear wonho I will miss you so much. Please take care of yourself until we meet again my love

I will wait for you to come back healthily 🫂 Love youuuuu

I really wasn't ready for this .. like I knew it was coming but no I wasn't ready. I'm breaking down. My dear wonho I will miss you so much. Please take care of yourself until we meet again my love. I will wait for you to come back healthily. Love youuuuu

Wonho made his solo debut after Monsta X in 2020

Lee Ho-seok, known by his stage name Wonho, made his debut under Starship Entertainment, in 2015, as a member of the hip-hop boy group Monsta X. However, he left the group four years later after widespread rumors of his drug use surfaced on social media.

In 2020, the singer announced his solo debut under Highline Entertainment with his first EP, Love Synonym #1: Right for Me. He has since released the second part of the EP, two more EPs, Blue Letter and Facade, two albums, and one Japanese album.

Earlier this year, the singer performed in Germany, Spain and England for his UK and European tour in support of his EP, Facade. It was his first solo and headlining concert outside of South Korea.

In the recently released performance video for On & On, the idol displayed his stunning moves against the Han River cityscape. Bittersweet's upbeat track, featuring South Korean rapper Yunhway, is about wanting to dance all night.

