Most of us think of sweet voices with a high vocal register when female K-pop idols are brought into the conversation. However, there are many female K-pop singers who have deep and smooth voices that can deliver soulful ballads and nail high-pitched notes with ease.

K-pop girl groups such as BVNDIT, MAMAMOO, (G)I-DLE, Dreamcatcher, Oh My Girl, and soloists like Lee Hi have rich vocals with so much depth that they can enliven the atmosphere instantly.

5 female K-pop idols with deep voices

1) Lee Hi

Lee Hi is one of the most popular soloists in the K-pop music industry. Her voice is deep and husky. Songs like Breathe and Yours showcase her vocal ability to bring out the emotions of a song without losing technical accuracy. The way she tackles the high-pitched parts in Breathe is quite remarkable.

2) Yuqi from (G)I-DLE

One can often feel that (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi has a deceptive appearance because her voice is simply not what you would expect. She raps and sings in a melodious high register, and the breathy vocals add a mysterious vibe to any song she sings. Her verses during the group’s performance of BTS’ Fake Love are a good testament to this claim.

3) Songhee from BVNDIT

Songhee from BVNDIT has a different voice pitch than the rest of the group members. Her voice has a beautiful depth that reflects strongly in her performances. In this fancam of BVNDIT’s song, Dumb, her voice is instantly recognizable because of the unique register.

4) Moonbyul from MAMAMOO

Moonbyul is known for her rap verses in the MAMAMOO discography. Based on her performances with the band and as a soloist, it is clear that her voice stands apart from the rest. When she occasionally ventures into the vocals, her mellow but deep vocals do not compare to the other members of MAMAMOO. One cannot help but listen to her singing.

5) DAMI from Dreamcatcher

Dreamcatcher’s rapper, DAMI has the perfect voice for his list. The rapper’s vocals are heavy and husky, but they can stun listeners with a high register.

It is a false notion that female K-pop idols rarely have deep voices. Avid lovers of the genre appreciate different types of voices, and the way they blend with each other. Having said that, rich vocals with a high register are definitely striking, especially when it comes to mellow and soulful ballads.

