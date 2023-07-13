Too Hot to Handle season 4: Are any of the couples still together?

The famous Netflix reality dating show Too Hot To Handle, returned with season four in December 2022. Following that, the first two episodes of the show's fifth season are set to be released on Tuesday, July 14, 2023. It is set to bring back with it the picturesque Caribbean and a group of attractive and adventurous young singles on a quest to find love.

The twist remains the same in the upcoming season as well, with contestants strictly forbidden from having any form of intimate physical contact. The show's unique premise is the same with the cash prize decreasing with each rule violation, putting the couples in a constant battle between their desires and the potential cash prize.

While fans are excited about the upcoming season, they are also wondering which couple from season four of Too Hot To Handle is still together.

Only Kayla and Seb from Too Hot to Handle season 4 are still together

Unlike many other dating shows that thrive on creating drama through intimate moments, Too Hot To Handle focuses on building deep emotional connections and personal growth. The fourth season ended up with three couples who managed to find love amidst the challenges, but their journey didn't end there.

1) Kayla Richart & Seb Melrose

Too Hot to Handle season 4 runner-up left the show as one of the strongest couples. However, shortly after filming, they faced the challenge of long-distance distance and decided to part ways as they revealed on Instagram.

Despite their breakup, the pair didn't completely let go of each other, and soon after, Kayla and Seb decided to give their relationship another chance. As of June 2023, they were still together.

2) Brittan Byrd & James Pendergrass

Brittan and James quickly became fan favorites during Too Hot to Handle season 4 as their relationship appeared to be built on a deep emotional connection rather than just physical attraction. After the show, Brittan moved from Hawaii to Los Angeles to pursue her modeling career, while James also relocated to LA.

However, their social media posts together stopped in January 2023, suggesting that their relationship may have come to an end. That being said, there has been no confirmation of a breakup from either of them.

3) Jawahir Khalifa & Nick Kic

Jawahir and Nick emerged as the winners of season 4, however, their post-show relationship didn't stand the test of time, and they decided to break up shortly after filming. Despite the breakup, Jawahir has remained open about the possibility of getting back together with Nick in the future. Nick, on the other hand, often shares poetic Instagram captions that fans speculate may reference his breakup.

About the rest of the cast members, each one of them has been busy with their own personal endeavors while some have even started dating someone anew.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Too Hot to Handle season 5 premiere and they can anticipate another thrilling adventure filled with fiery connections, personal growth, and unexpected twists.

As seen in the teaser, this season is going to be spicy as hell, as each contestant's introduction has been nothing short of ordinary. However, the AI host, Lana is going to be there to reign it in if any contestants are seen engaging in physical intimacy.

The latest season of Too Hot to Handle will be available on Netflix on July 14, 2023.

