Too Hot to Handle is all set to drop the first batch of episodes of season 5 on Netflix on Friday, July 14, at 03:01 am ET. The next batch of episodes will be released on Friday, July 21, and the finale will premiere on July 28 at the same time.

As usual, the cast will have no idea that they are on Too Hot to Handle. The contestants, who have trouble in romantic relationships, will have to abstain from any form of physical intimacy or else they will lose money from their $200,000 grand prize pot.

Too Hot to Handle season 5: The cast will try their best to abstain

Netflix's description of the show reads:

"Our sizzling singles are in for a BIG surprise... Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 lands 14 July, only on Netflix."

This season on Too Hot to Handle, 10 clueless single participants join the show under the false pretense that they are on a dating show called Love Abroard. The cast will board a yacht and will be told that they can do anything on the international waters.

However, they will get the shock of their lives when they are asked not to have any form of physical contact with others, as each move will deduct a significant amount of prize money from their pool.

The partners will have to make emotional connections with each other to prevent themselves from being sent home.

The last standing pair with the most chemistry wins all of the remaining money in the pool. It might be a little bit difficult to save any, given that they are all attractive single men and women who just wanted to have some fun in episode 1.

The contestants will also be given a chance to earn some of their money back through various challenges in four weeks' time.

Host Lana might give some private time to each couple on the dates to test if they will break the rules or not. At the end of the show, only few constestants will get to vote for the winner, but by that time, the cast may have lost all of the money by rule-breaking.

By the end of season 4, winners Jawahir Khalifa and Nick Kici were only left with $89,000 out of $200,000.

Cast of Too Hot to Handle season 5

The crew of Too Hot to Handle season 5 consists of five attractive and single men and women who will have to date each other and develop a strong connection, which will be tested by robot host Lana, not based on any physical intimacy.

Alex Snell- A 28-year-old personal trainer from London Christine Obanor- A 26-year-old model from Texas Courtney Randolph- A 25-year-old real estate agent from Houston Ꭼlys Hutchinson- A 23-year-old model from Switzerland Hannah Brooke- A 24-year-old artist from LA Hunter LoNigro- A 24-year-old influencer from Arizona Isaac Francis- A 24-year-old model and banker from New Jersey Louis Russell- A 22-year-old model from Hampshire Megan Thompson- A 26-year-old personal assistant from Cambridge Shedre Woodard- A 23-year-old recent graduate from Atlanta

Too Hot to Handle seasons 1 to 4 are already available on Netflix to stream. Fans can see the first couple of episodes of season 5 on Netflix on Friday, July 14.

