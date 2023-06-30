Who won Netflix's Is It Cake, too? Winner awarded $90,000 cash prize for a detail-oriented toolbox

Netflix dropped all the episodes of Is It Cake, too? the second season of the popular realistic cake-baking competition, on Friday, June 30. The show featured 10 bakers from all over the USA whose cake-baking skills and decoration ideas were out of this world. In this competition, the contestants were supposed to design hyperrealistic cakes on the given themes and confuse the judges between what is real and what is cake.

In each episode, the winner was awarded $5,000 and a chance to take away more money (double or triple) by guessing which object was the cake correctly, losing which the money went to the finale. By episode 8, winner Elizabeth Rowe had won three rounds, winning $5000 in each. She blew away the judges with her hyper-realistic toolbox cake.

She took home her $15000 prize from the episodes and $75000 from the final grand prize. Rowe explained that the flood damaged her house, and she had a huge hole in her bathroom ceiling. So, she decided to make a toolbag in the prize money-themed finale, implying that she would use the money to repair her house.

The judges were impressed by how detailed her bag and the tool pockets looked. They were shocked that she had stitched the entire thing to make it look real and even made edible zippers. Calling herself the stitch witch, the new Is It Cake, too? winner had dropped drops of paint on the bag intentionally and revealed that she never expected to take home the trophy.

More about Is It Cake, too? season 2 winner Elizabeth Rowe

Elizabeth Rowe is from England but has been living in Texas for more than 20 years. The popular British pastry chef is known for running one of the most exquisite luxury bakeries in North Texas called The London Baker. Her job involves preparing cakes and even some sweets for weddings and parties.

Is It Cake, Too? is not the first time Rowe has appeared on national TV. She has also competed in the 2016 Cake Wars and the Dallas Cakes challenge on Food Network. She likes making spooky and creepy cakes, like horror zombie clowns, which she made on Food Network's Halloween Wars.

While Elizabeth does not have an Instagram account, she often posts her pictures and the long process of making cakes on her business' page, which has more than 30k followers.

Elizabeth Rowe took the risk of making double flavored on Is It Cake, Too?

Judges Jade Catta-Preta, Chris Redd, and Taylor Tomlinson were supposed to guess which objects in front of them were cake and which were just replicas. While they easily guessed Spirit's cake, they failed to identify that of Miko and Elizabeth. Ultimately, it all came down to the taste of the cake.

Jade and Taylor were impressed by the double cake flavors in the toolbox and the minute details, like screws in tools that were not even visible. They also liked how the touch of the cake was bumpy, making it the real deal. Chris was initially inclined towards Miko's fake Mona Lisa, which was painted by hand.

Elizabeth had chosen Pete as her assistant and created the double flavored Cinnamon brown sugar cake with peach pie filling, pecan praline, cookie butter, and Chocolate whisky bag with Dulce De Leche Cream Cheese. The taste and the structure made her the winner of the competition.

All the episodes of Is It Cake, Too? are now available on Netflix.

