"Bro is living in another universe": Joe Biden says Putin is losing the war in Iraq, triggers online trolling

American President Joe Biden was trolled online after he had yet another verbal slip-up, this time while speaking about Russian President Vladimir Putin. On June 27, the 80-year-old politician was speaking to reporters before leaving for a White House-related trip to Chicago. There he was asked if Putin had been slowed down by the Wagner's group's chief, who had been revolting against the Russian authorities.

To this, Biden said:

"It's hard to tell really. But he's clearly losing the war in Iraq. He's losing the war at home and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world. And it's not just NATO, it's not just the European Union. It's Japan, it's 40 nations."

Joey Mannarino @JoeyMannarinoUS According to Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin is losing the war in Iraq and the war at home.



All that's clear to me is that Joe Biden has lost his mind. According to Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin is losing the war in Iraq and the war at home.All that's clear to me is that Joe Biden has lost his mind. https://t.co/XhNtMJVKNS

As per ABC News, another gaffe happened on June 27 when Biden was speaking with Democratic donors at a Maryland-based fundraiser when he again referred to Ukraine as "Iraq." He said:

"Think about this: If anybody told you -- and my staff wasn't so sure, either -- that we'd be able to bring all of Europe together in the onslaught on Iraq and get NATO to be completely united, I think they would have told you it's not likely. The one thing Putin counted on was being able to split NATO."

The verbal slip-ups did not sit right with netizens, as one of them trolled Joe Biden and commented:

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Joe Biden's recent gaffe. (Photo via @disclosetv/Twitter)

Twitter reacts to Joe Biden saying Putin is losing the war in "Iraq" instead of "Ukraine"

After Joe Biden referred to Ukraine as "Iraq" while speaking about Russian president Vladimir Putin, Twitterati trolled him. Several users stated that they are not surprised by the gaffe since this is not the first time that his verbal slip-up have come to the notice.

Others were surprised that Biden is committed to run for presidential elections 2024 and urged people not to vote for him.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Biden's verbal slip-up. (Photo via @disclosetv/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Biden's verbal slip-up. (Photo via @disclosetv/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Biden's verbal slip-up. (Photo via @disclosetv/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Biden's verbal slip-up. (Photo via @disclosetv/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Biden's verbal slip-up. (Photo via @disclosetv/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Biden's verbal slip-up. (Photo via @disclosetv/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Biden's verbal slip-up. (Photo via @disclosetv/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Biden's verbal slip-up. (Photo via @Reuters/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Biden's verbal slip-up. (Photo via @Reuters/Twitter)

Kim Dotcom @KimDotcom

— Joe Biden 🤣🤣🤣



No way that

twitter.com/ivan_8848/stat… “Putin is clearly losing the war in Iraq”— Joe Biden 🤣🤣🤣No way that @JoeBiden can run in 2024. “Putin is clearly losing the war in Iraq”— Joe Biden 🤣🤣🤣No way that @JoeBiden can run in 2024.twitter.com/ivan_8848/stat…

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Biden's verbal slip-up. (Photo via @KimDotcom/Twitter)

Lauren Boebert @laurenboebert Joe Biden just said that Putin is losing the war in Iraq.



I guess Biden's brain shut off some time during that war, so he thinks we’re still fighting it. Joe Biden just said that Putin is losing the war in Iraq.I guess Biden's brain shut off some time during that war, so he thinks we’re still fighting it.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Biden's verbal slip-up. (Photo via @JoeyMannarinoUS/Twitter)

At the same fundraising event on June 27, Joe Biden made another gaffe and referred to India as China, while speaking about the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the White House last week.

Biden said:

"You probably saw my new best friend - the prime minister of a little country that's now the largest in the world, China - I mean, excuse me, India. India is not looking for a permanent alliance, but they're looking for some hedge against - in the region."

Biden has made many mistakes and gaffes in the past. In the last few months, he called the famous New Zealand All Blacks rugby team the "Black and Tans," mixing them up with a notorious British military unit. He got British prime minister Rishi Sunak's job title wrong and called and called him "Mr. President."

Poll : 0 votes