John Cena posts a photo of Narendra Modi and Joe Biden on social media

John Cena took to social media to post a photo of Narendra Modi and Joe Biden. The Prime Minister of India recently visited the United States of America for a meeting with the President of the US.

The multi-time WWE World Champion is currently busy with his ventures outside of professional wrestling. His last match was way back at WrestleMania 39 when he unsuccessfully challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

Cena is known for posting images without context on his official Instagram handle. In the past, he has even posted photos of Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni and other notable Indian personalities.

Rob Van Dam spoke about beating John Cena to win the WWE Championship

Rob Van Dam defeated John Cena to win the WWE Championship back at ECW One Night Stand in 2006.

Speaking on 1 Of A Kind., RVD got emotional while recalling his historic win. Van Dam stated that winning the title in his own way was much better.

"What I remember from that, One. Two. Three. Oh my god, that really just happened. That's how I felt, like I'm on top of the world right now. The coveted top seat in the industry. I did it my way which meant so much more to me than winning it 20 times doing it their way. So, what I remember is like, taking that moment and... right now it's gonna get choked up about that. But, I remember [wipes tears]. Ah. This is weird," said RVD.

Cena has shared the ring with numerous top talents throughout his illustrious career. It remains to be seen who turns out to be his next opponent in WWE.

