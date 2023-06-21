While talking about his big win over John Cena, WWE legend Rob Van Dam almost teared up on the latest episode of his podcast.

Rob Van Dam was one of the hottest WWE acts in 2006. He was finally given a run with the top prize with a WWE title win at ECW One Night Stand.

Rob Van Dam defeated John Cena to win the WWE Championship that night and was awarded the belt by none other than Paul Heyman. RVD got emotional while talking about the win on the latest edition of 1 Of A Kind.

"What I remember from that, One. Two. Three. Oh my god, that really just happened. That's how I felt, like I'm on top of the world right now. The coveted top seat in the industry. I did it my way which meant so much more to me than winning it 20 times doing it their way. So, what I remember is like, taking that moment and... right now it's gonna get choked up about that. But, I remember [wipes tears]. Ah. This is weird." [0:09-1:00]

John Cena vs. Rob Van Dam was marred by Edge's interference

Cena was WWE's biggest star back in 2006. He was the most hated man in the Hammerstein Ballroom that night when he faced RVD in a WWE title match. During the final moments of the match, Cena's arch-rival Edge came out wearing a motorcycle helmet and hit a devastating Spear on him.

A Five-Star Frog Splash ended things for John Cena and Paul Heyman made the pin, thus giving RVD the big win. Edge received a "Thank you Edge" chant from the rabid ECW fans for interfering and costing Cena the WWE Championship. The Rated-R Superstar defeated RVD shortly after on the July 3, 2006 episode of RAW to win the coveted title in a Triple Threat match that also involved Cena.

