Is It Cake? season 2: Meet the host and the guest judges

Popular reality competition series Is It Cake? will be back with a brand new installment on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 12 am ET on Netflix. Season 2 of the show will document a brand-new set of confectionary artists and talented bakers competing to identify cakes from identical regular objects and create one of them.

Season 2 of Is It Cake? will be hosted by Saturday Night Live (SNL) alum Mikey Day as the host. He will be seen bringing his knife skills to cut majestic cakes that replicate everyday objects and bring the right kind of suspense and entertainment to the viewers. He will be accompanied by several popular celebrity guest judges, who will try to identify the cakes.

The hit Netflix cooking series was renewed for a second season early this year owing to the immense success and popularity of the first installment. As per Netflix’s official date, the show was on the Top 10 TV Shows list in around 75 countries. It also appeared for 10 weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 English TV list.

Mikey Day will be hosting Is It Cake? season 2 on Netflix

Mikey Day is an American actor, comedian, writer, director, and producer. He began the pursuit of his official comedy career and improv sketches through his stints on a variety of Nick Cannon's shows. According to the official SNL website, he joined Saturday Night Live (SNL) as a writer for season 39 in 2013.

In 2016, he was promoted to one of the cast members for season 42 before becoming an official cast for season 44 in 2018. Mikey studied theater at UCLA and perfected his comic skills when he was a member of The Groundings, an LA-based troupe.

Mikey is known for several of his appearances, including Angel, Faking the Video, and Reno 911!, and is best known for his sketch show Wild 'N Out. He has also been part of several movies and TV series - Totally Awesome, David Blaine Street Magic, Short Circuitz, and Kath and Kim.

The Is It Cake? host is also known for his work as the head writer and cast member on the NBC variety show Maya & Marty, hosted by SNL alums Maya Rudolph and Martin Short. He has also appeared on The Jay Leno Show. Mikey contributed to the sketch Haunted Elevator, which starred Tom Hanks, which became extremely popular and went viral.

Is It Cake? season 2 will also feature several celebrity guest judges

Season 2 of Is It Cake? will have two rounds. The first section will see the contestants/bakers identify the real cakes from identical objects. Once they are successful, they will create cakes of a similar fashion, identical to everyday objects. This will be identified by a selected panel of celebrity judges.

Netflix released a full panel of popular celebrity guest judges who will be identifying the contestants’ cakes from the identical original objects placed right beside them. If they manage to do so, the selected baker will earn a cash prize of $5000.

Check out the list of celebrity guest judges gracing the show for its second season:

Ally Love Anna Camp Blake Anderson Brandon Kyle Goodman Charli D’Amelio Chiney Ogwumike Chloe Fineman Chris Redd Chris Witaske Chrishell Stause Cristela Alonzo Dixie D’Amelio Flula Borg Heidi D’Amelio Jade Catta-Preta Jeff Dye Joel Kim Booster Joel McHale Kate Flannery Kirby Howell-Baptiste Maz Jobrani Melissa Villaseñor Nico Santos Taylor Tomlinson

Netflix @netflix Bigger cakes, bigger fakes!



Is It Cake, Too? premieres June 30 Bigger cakes, bigger fakes! Is It Cake, Too? premieres June 30 https://t.co/Jqk8p94tns

Season 2 of Is It Cake? will see the confectionary artists and talented bakers compete to win the grand cash prize of $120,000 and stand a chance at proving their culinary skills by creating high-end cakes similar to everyday objects. Viewers will have to wait and see which contestant makes it to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to the episodes on Netflix on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 12 am.

