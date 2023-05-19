Theater Camp 2023: Meet the full lead cast

Theater Camp is a brand new and highly enthralling comedy movie that is all set to arrive in theaters on July 14, 2023, in the United States. The movie will be released in theaters by Searchlight Pictures. Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin, and Nick Lieberman have served as the screenplay writers for the movie, while Lieberman has directed the movie along with Gordon.

The official synopsis for Theater Camp, given by Searchlight Pictures, reveals:

"Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the new original comedy Theater Camp as Amos and Rebecca-Diane – lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York."

It further states:

"When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students to stage a masterpiece, and keep their beloved summer camp afloat."

The lead cast list for Theater Camp includes Ben Platt as Amos Klobuchar, Molly Gordon as Rebecca-Diane, Jimmy Tatro as Troy Rubinsky, and Noah Galvin as Glenn Wintrop, among others. Ever since the official trailer for the movie was launched by Searchlight Pictures, the audience has been quite eager to learn about the main cast of the movie.

The lead cast list for Theater Camp explored

1) Ben Platt as Amos Klobuchar

The highly talented 29-year-old actor, songwriter and singer, Ben Platt will be seen playing one of the lead roles, Amos Klobuchar, a rundown camp drama instructor, in Theater Camp. The actor is best known for his portrayal of the character Benji Applebaum in the Pitch Perfect movie series and Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen.

Ben Platt has also been a part of several other well-known movies, including Ricki and the Flash, The Female Brain, Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, Run This Town, Father of the Bride, Part 3(ish), The People We Hate at the Wedding, Broken Diamonds and several others.

The actor has also been a significant part of a few TV series and TV specials, entailing The Politician, The Simpsons, Big Brother 23, Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, The Premise, The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II and a few others.

2) Molly Gordon as Rebecca-Diane

The writer and director of the movie, 27-year-old Molly Gordon, will also be seen portraying one of the main characters -- Rebecca-Diane -- in the upcoming comedy movie. The character is another drama instructor at the run-down camp, alongside Amos Klobuchar. The actress is best known for playing the role of Annabelle "Triple A" in Booksmart and Amanda in The Broken Hearts Gallery.

Gordon has also been a part of a few other notable movies, entailing Am I OK?, You People, Shiva Baby, Life of the Party, Bewitched, Love the Coopers, Good Boys and a few others.

The actress has also been featured in a few other well-known TV series, including Orange Is the New Black, Our Cartoon President, Animal Kingdom, The Bear, Sin City Saints, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, and a few others.

3) Jimmy Tatro as Troy Rubinsky

The 31-year-old actor, writer, and comedian Jimmy Tatro plays one of the most pivotal roles in the movie, a clueless tech-bro named Troy Rubinsky, in 2023's Theater Camp. The actor's character will be seen trying to run the camp down. Tatro is best known for portraying the role of Dylan Maxwell in American Vandal, Bodhi in The Guest Book, and Connor in Home Economics.

Tatro has also been a part of some other noteworthy movies such as The King of Staten Island, The Wolf of Snow Hollow, Bad Education, Stuber, Boo! A Madea Halloween, and several others.

Jimmy Tatro has also been a significant part of several other TV shows, entailing The Real Bros of Simi Valley, Modern Family, Tacoma FD, The Now, The Afterparty, Homemade Movies and more.

4) Noah Galvin as Glenn Wintrop

The 29-year-old singer and actor Noah Galvin will be seen playing one of the most crucial roles, Glenn Wintrop in Theater Camp. The character is a production manager who helps the members of the camp to save their place. The actor is best known for his portrayal of the character Dr. Asher Wolke in The Good Doctor and Kenny O'Neal in The Real O'Neals.

Galvin has also been a part of a few noteworthy movies and short films, such as Welcome to the Wayne, Booksmart, Promised Land, Assassination Nation, and a few others.

The actor has also been a pivotal part of several other TV shows, including The Weekend Detectives, RuPaul's Drag Race, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, The Owl House, The Other Two and a few others.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, other pivotal cast members for the upcoming movie Theater Camp entail:

Patti Harrison as Caroline Krauss

Amy Sedaris as Joan Rubinsky

Ayo Edebiri as Janet Walch

Caroline Aaron as Rita Cohen

Owen Thiele as Gigi Charbonier

Nathan Lee Graham as Clive DeWitt

Alan Kim as Alan Park

Kyndra Sanchez as Darla Sanchez

Luke Islam as Christopher L

Bailee Bonick as Mackenzie Thomas

Donovan Colan as Devon Miller

Alexander Bello as Sebastian Campbell

Vivienne Sachs as Lainy Fischer

Madisen Lora as Franny King

Jack Sobolewski as Christopher S

Quinn Titcomb as Alice Taylor

Don't forget to catch Theater Camp, which will debut in the United States theaters on July 14, 2023.

