5 upcoming comedy movie releases of 2023

The comedy movie releases of 2023 are anticipated to make a big splash, making this year a great year for global cinema. Releases in the comedy movie genre include Barbie, Strays, and other popular movies alongside more serious films like Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon. With theaters gradually resuming regular operations following the pandemic, some of these movies will enjoy theatrical releases, while others will be available for direct streaming.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which was released nearly a month ago, was one of those comedies that managed to be hilarious despite dealing with larger, heavier themes. The prominence of such themes is expected from most films this year as directors such as Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorcese, and Wes Anderson are all set to release their movies.

Amidst all the anticipation for these massive films, here are some of the upcoming comedy movie releases of 2023.

Theater Camp and 4 other most awaited comedy movie releases of 2023

1) Strays

Directed by Josh Greenbaum, Strays follows an adorable dog named Reggie who joins a gang of foul-mouthed Boston Terriers after being abandoned by his previous owner. The comedy movie boasts adventure, humor, and a light-hearted narrative with animals at the center of the plot. Despite its seemingly serious plot, Strays is expected to contain comedic elements.

Strays stars Will Ferrell as Reggie, Jamie Foxx as Bug, Isla Fisher and Randall Park in other important roles. Due to the compelling voice acting and the challenging themes of relationships between humans and dogs, the movie's trailer gave the impression that the movie would take us on a fun journey. Abandonment, love, and friendship are all themes that were hinted at as part of the film in the trailer.

Strays will be released on June 9, 2023.

2) No Hard Feelings

Although there has been no shortage of comedy films in recent times, most of them are classified as action or horror comedies. No Hard Feelings, however, brings back the freshness of the coming-of-age comedy with Jennifer Lawrence at the center of the story. The movie also stars Andrew Barth Feldman, Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti in important roles.

Gene Stupnitsky, the director of the movie, has experimented with raw, unfiltered emotions, with Lawrence effortlessly playing a complicated, flawed character, as evidenced by the trailer. The themes expected to be addressed in the film appear to be brave and do not shy away from taking the audience out of their comfort zone. While the comedy may be more for adults than children, Jennifer Lawrence's performance makes it one of the most anticipated films of the year.

No Hard Feelings will be released on June 23, 2023.

3) Theater Camp

With Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman as the directors, Theater Camp is more of a heartfelt comedy movie than a raw one like No Hard Feelings. The film follows the employees at a New York Theater Camp who are forced to come together when their founder unexpectedly falls into a coma. It stars Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin and Jimmy Tatro in important roles.

Theater Camp is marketed as a heartfelt comedy rather than a larger-than-life film. The lack of pretense in the look of the film has attracted a wide audience who are looking out for honest films that don't claim to be something they're not. The film is also expected to feature outstanding performances.

Theater Camp will be released on July 14, 2023.

4) Barbie

Barbie isn't just an awaited comedy movie but is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Releasing on the same day as Nolan's Oppenheimer, it has been making all the noise ever since the release of the star cast. Barbie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie, who is expelled from Barbieland for failing to meet the land's beauty standards, and Ryan Gosling as one of the many Kens.

Noah Baumbach also co-wrote the film with the director Greta Gerwig, making it a rather exciting project. The film might subvert expectations and create something utterly novel out of the idea of a doll that has existed for decades now. The trailer of the film boasted more comedy than any other genre, suggesting that even the sensitive themes in the film might be treated with some good humor.

Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.

5) Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (Image via IMDB)

Chicken Run is a stop-motion animation comedy movie that released way back in 2000. It follows a chicken and a rooster who attempt to escape the farm they are in when they realize that their owner is plotting to kill them. Chicken Run debuted to rave reviews and acclaim from audiences of all ages around the world.

23 years later, the film is now getting a sequel titled Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, which follows Rocky and Ginger after they have created a peaceful life for themselves outside the farm. When they realize the type of threat that the entire chicken species is now facing, they decide to intervene once more.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will be released on November 10, 2023.

These are just some of the many awaited comedy movies of the year, with other action comedies and horror comedies such as Ghosted and Next Goal Wins creating massive competition too.

