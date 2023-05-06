The Good Doctor Season 7: Everything we know so far

The Good Doctor, the highly enticing and fan-favorite medical drama series, has been renewed for a brand new Season 7 in April 2023. The 6th season of the ABC Network show ended with its finale episode, Love's Labor, on May 1, 2023. The show's developer is David Shore, and it has gained a lot of popularity over the course of its first six seasons due to its heartwarming storylines and likable characters.

The Good Doctor is centered around an autistic and beloved Dr. Shaun Murphy of Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital with savant syndrome and his colleagues. It's safe to say that fans of The Good Doctor have been quite excited since the news of the show's renewal for a 7th season was revealed by ABC TV Channel.

The fans have been eagerly waiting to see what the new season will bring, especially after The Good Doctor Season 6 finale episode ended on such an intriguing note with the birth of Dr. Shaun and Lea's first-born child, Steven Aaron Murphy. So, without further ado, let's dive right in to find out all about the upcoming Season 7.

The Good Doctor Season 7 is expected to arrive in the Fall of 2023

What to expect from Season 7 of The Good Doctor?

Although the release date for the popular medical drama show's upcoming 7th season is yet to be disclosed by the ABC Network, it can be expected to air in the fall of 2023, just like its previous six seasons.

In the finale episode of the preceding season, the audience saw Jared, Jerome, and Danny getting into a terrible vehicle accident, leaving Danny in a severely injured condition. Danny decided to go back to Texas to be with his family to recover after the accident because of his history of addiction. The episode also showed Morgan's decision to retire when she struggled to juggle her professional and motherly responsibilities.

In the episode, viewers also witnessed Andrews' decision to resign after he was forced to choose between his relationship with Villanueva and his job. At the very end of the episode, Lea gave birth to a baby boy named Steven Aaron Murphy. Everyone was present at the hospital except for Glassman, who sent an embroidered baby blanket as a gift.

From the look of how Season 6 ended, it is quite expected that the show will put its main focus on Dr. Shaun Murphy and Lea's experiences as brand new and first-time parents. The upcoming season is also expected to explore the challenges of the relationship between Dr. Schiff and Shaun.

The new season will also showcase the outcome of Dr. Glassman's health condition and how it will affect his relationship with the other members of the hospital, especially Dr. Murphy. Thus, viewers are in for an intriguing new season.

Who are on the cast list for the show's 7th season?

Although the ABC network has yet to declare the cast members for the show's new Season 7, viewers will most possibly see the return of all the series regulars in the upcoming season. The list includes:

Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy

Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman

Paige Spara as Lea

Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick

Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim

Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews

Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park

Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke

Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez

Bria Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen

Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva

Chuku Mody as Dr. Jared Kalu

However, Brandon Larracuente, who portrayed Dr. Daniel Perez in the show, will not return in the new season as a series regular, as per Deadline. However, he might be seen as a guest star in the upcoming season.

Don't forget to watch the 6th season of The Good Doctor, which is currently available on Hulu.

