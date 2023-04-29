What time will The Good Doctor season 6 episode 22 (finale) air on ABC? Plot and more explored

Season 6 of The Good Doctor is coming to an end. The medical drama show's current season is set to make its return with episode 22, the season finale on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 10 pm ET, exclusively on the ABC TV Network. David Shore has acted as the creator of the series, which has become quite the fan-favorite, thanks to its emotionally charged storylines.

The Good Doctor fans have been eagerly waiting to witness how the upcoming finale episode of the show's latest season will unfold. They are especially excited after The Good Doctor season 6 episode 21, titled, A Beautiful Day, saw some intriguing incidents. This included Dr. Murphy and Dr. Glassman's relationship getting irreparably damaged after a tense surgery moment at the hospital.

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 22 (season finale) has been titled, Love's Labor

As mentioned earlier, the finale of season six of the ABC show will be released on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 10 pm ET only on ABC. The names of the writer and director for the upcoming episode, titled Love's Labor are yet to be revealed by the network.

The official synopsis for season 6's episode 22 (finale), Love's Labor, given by the ABC TV Network, reads as follows:

"Shaun and Lea head to the delivery room and everyone from the hospital is there, except for one very important person; a tragic accident involving Drs. Perez and Kalu pulls everyone away, including Dr. Murphy."

The official brief description for the upcoming episode provides the audience with intriguing clues about what to expect from the season finale. Needless to say, viewers are in for a gripping series of events as they will see Lea and Shaun getting ready and heading for the delivery.

The new episode will also showcase all other members present to support the two at the hospital except for one significant individual. In the finale episode, the audience will also witness Dr. Kalu and Dr. Perez getting into a terrible accident. The accident is seen leaving everyone, including Dr. Shaun Murphy, completely rattled.

Take a closer look at the cast list for The Good Doctor season 6

The cast members for the show's sixth season include:

Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy

Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu

Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews

Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman

Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park

Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick

Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke

Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen

Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo-Murphy

Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim

Brandon Larracuente as Dr. Daniel "Danny" Perez

The current season of the ABC medical drama debuted on October 3, 2022. As per the series' official synopsis, given by the network:

''Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. Following their long-awaited wedding festivities and his promotion to surgical attending, Shaun and Lea's relationship is immediately put to the test and they must learn to navigate life together as a married couple.''

Catch the finale episode of the sixth season of The Good Doctor, titled Love's Labor, as it airs on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 10 pm ET on ABC.

