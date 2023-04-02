What time will The Good Doctor season 6 episode 18 air on ABC? Plot details explored

The Good Doctor season 6 will make its return with a new episode on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 10 pm Eastern Time (tentative time) on the ABC TV Network. Developed by David Shore, the show has gained a lot of popularity over the last five seasons due to its gripping plotlines.

The latest season of the series debuted on ABC on October 3, 2022. As per the official description for the series:

''Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. Following their long-awaited wedding festivities and his promotion to surgical attending, Shaun and Lea's relationship is immediately put to the test and they must learn to navigate life together as a married couple.''

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 18 will see Villanueva and Andrews struggling to balance their personal and professional lives

What to expect in The Good Doctor season 6 episode 18?

Scheduled to air this Monday, April 3, 2023, tentatively at 10 pm ET, the eighteenth episode of the ABC series has been titled A Blip. The writer and director for the new episode are yet to be revealed by the network.

The official synopsis for season 6's episode 18, as released by the ABC TV Channel, reads as follows:

"When a patient comes in with persistent and lingering COVID symptoms, the team discovers she may be dealing with something harder to treat; Andrews and Villanueva must contend with their hierarchy at the hospital and its effect on their relationship."

Episode 18 will be full of a series of challenging events as the entire medical team will dive deep into the treatment of a patient with prominent symptoms of COVID. The new episode will also showcase Villanueva and Andrews finding it a bit difficult to balance their professional and personal lives as their hierarchy at the hospital seems to impact their relationship.

What happened last time on The Good Doctor season 6?

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 17, titled Second Chances and Past Regrets, saw some interesting sets of events, including Dr. Shaun Murphy working with Dr. Jared Kalu and reminding him that he must begin all over again from scratch at St. Bonaventure.

The episode also displayed Dr. Murphy treating a teenage boy named Carter, who suffered from a complicated neurological issue involving an inverted heart, with a risky procedure. Additionally, the episode showcased Asher grappling with the discovery that Jerome had kept his HIV status away from him. Asher was also seen reconciling with Jerome after realizing the difficulties of Carter's family.

The official cast list of The Good Doctor season 6

The lead cast members for the series' sixth season include:

Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy

Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu

Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews

Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman

Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park

Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick

Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim

Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo-Murphy

Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen

Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke

Brandon Larracuente as Dr. Daniel "Danny" Perez

Catch episode 18 of The Good Doctor season 6 arrive on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time) on ABC.

