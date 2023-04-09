What time will The Good Doctor season 6 episode 19 air on ABC? Plot details explored

The popular medical drama series, The Good Doctor, which is currently in its sixth season, will return with episode 19 on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 10:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the ABC TV Channel. Created by David Shore, the long-running ABC show has amassed its own fan base over the previous five seasons for its emotionally charged and heartfelt plotlines.

Fans of The Good Doctor have been eager to see what the brand new episode of the series will bring them, especially after the show's season 6 episode 18, titled A Blip, featured some highly intense and challenging events, including the difficult treatment of a patient with lingering COVID symptoms.

Let's jump right in and learn everything there is to know about episode 19 of the show before it airs on the ABC TV Network.

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 19 is titled, Half Measures

Scheduled to be released this Monday, the eagerly awaited episode 19 of the ABC series' sixth season has been titled, Half Measures. Freddie Highmore has served as the director of the new episode. The official synopsis for episode 19, Half Measures, provided by the ABC TV Channel, reads as follows:

"Drs. Andrews and Lim clash over a patient split nearly in half, which also reveals her issues with Dr. Kalu's return; Dr. Glassman gives Dr. Murphy some fatherly advice as they await news about Glassman's recent tests."

The official synopsis gives viewers hints about what the upcoming episode has in store for them, and it is clear that the episode will be full of dramatic and emotionally charged events as the audience witnesses Dr. Lim and Dr. Andrews clashing over a patient in critical condition.

In the new episode, viewers will also be privy to the reasons behind the mysterious return of Dr. Kalu. Additionally, they will also see Dr. Glassman giving Dr. Murphy some crucial advice as they wait with anticipation for the news regarding Glassman's tests. As a result, it's safe to say that fans of the show are in for an exciting new episode.

Take a closer look at The Good Doctor season 6 cast list

The cast members for the show's latest season include:

Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy

Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews

Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu

Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman

Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick

Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park

Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim

Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen

Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo-Murphy

Brandon Larracuente as Dr. Daniel "Danny" Perez

Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke

Season six of The Good Doctor premiered on ABC on October 3, 2022. As stated in the official synopsis of the show:

''Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. Following their long-awaited wedding festivities and his promotion to surgical attending, Shaun and Lea's relationship is immediately put to the test and they must learn to navigate life together as a married couple.''

Stay tuned for more The Good Doctor season 6 updates.

