What time will The Good Doctor season 6 episode 21 air on ABC? Plot and more explored

The Good Doctor season 6 is all set to make its return with episode 21 on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 10:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the ABC TV Network. David Shore is the developer of the ABC show, which has become a fan favorite throughout the last five seasons thanks to its engaging and poignant plotlines.

It's safe to say that viewers of The Good Doctor have been eagerly waiting to see what the brand new episode 21 of the show's season 6 will bring to the table, especially after The Good Doctor season 6 episode 20, titled, Blessed. The last episode featured some interesting set of events, such as Dr. Asher Wolke's skepticism after Dr. Marcus Andrews introduced a patient to the team who was quite optimistic.

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 21 has been titled, A Beautiful Day

Scheduled to air on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 10:00 pm ET, the highly anticipated episode 21 of the ABC series' sixth season has been titled, A Beautiful Day. The writer and director for the episode are yet to be disclosed by the network.

Per ABC TV Network, the synopsis of episode 21 reads as follows:

"Dr. Glassman and Dr. Murphy's relationship may be irreparably damaged following a tense moment during surgery; while Dr. Reznick struggles during her parental leave, Dr. Park may just be the one she needs the most."

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode gives viewers an idea of what to anticipate from the new episode, and from the way it reads, it is clear that the show will feature a number of explosive situations. Viewers will most possibly witness Dr. Murphy and Dr. Glassman's relationship ending up in a difficult and highly damaged state after they go through a serious moment during surgery.

Episode 21 will also display Dr. Reznick finding it quite hard to deal with everything during her parental leave. In the episode, viewers will also see Dr. Reznick needing Dr. Park to help her get through it all. Thus, followers of the show are in for an arresting new episode.

Take a closer look at The Good Doctor season 6 cast list

The cast members of the series' season 6 include:

Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy

Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews

Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu

Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman

Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick

Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park

Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen

Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim

Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo-Murphy

Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke

Brandon Larracuente as Dr. Daniel "Danny" Perez

Season 6 of the ABC series was first released on October 3, 2022. The series' official description, provided by the network, states:

''Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. Following their long-awaited wedding festivities and his promotion to surgical attending, Shaun and Lea's relationship is immediately put to the test and they must learn to navigate life together as a married couple.''

Watch episode 21 of The Good Doctor season 6, which will arrive on Monday on ABC.

