Top 5 movies releasing in May 2023

With April already rolling in, May does not seem too far away now. We are officially in the second quarter of the year, and the films that have released so far this year have already made a huge impact on the box office.

Cinephiles have already had a huge plethora of movies spanning across multiple genres to choose from. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, John Wick: Chapter 4, Creed III, and Scream VI are just some of the major titles which have graced the theaters in 2023, and the remainder of the year seems just as promising.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fast X, and more - 5 of the best movies dropping in theaters in May 2023

1) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Date of release - May 5, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Image via Twitter/ @Guardians)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ranks among the most anticipated titles of May. The film is written and directed by James Gunn and marks the second offering of the year under MCU's Phase Five.

The film features an ensemble cast similar to its predecessors, which includes the likes of Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Maria Bakalova, and Sylvester Stallone. The movie also stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set a few years after the events of Avengers: Endgame and follows the Guardians acclimatizing to life on the planet of Knowhere.

However, when parts of Rocket's past resurface, Peter and the Guardians set off on an intergalactic mission that could potentially destroy their team as we know them.

2) Knights of the Zodiac

Date of release - May 12, 2023

Knights of the Zodiac (Image via Sony Pictures)

Knights of the Zodiac is an upcoming live-action fantasy film from the house of Sony. Directed by Tomel Bagiński, the film is based on the internationally popular manga series by Masami Kurumada, Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac.

The cast for the film features Mackenyu, Madison Iseman, Sean Bean, Diego Tinoco, Famke Janssen, Mark Dacascos, Nick Stahl, and others in pivotal roles. The film is set for an early release in Japan on April 28, 2023, followed by the U.S. release on May 12, 2023.

Knights of the Zodiac tells the story of an orphaned child on the street, Seiya, who finds himself in a whole new world where myths and magic are real. When he realizes that he has mystical powers and is destined to protect the reincarnation of a Goddess, Seiya must try his best to make that power his own.

The alternative to him reaching his true potential and fulfilling his destiny is nothing other than the destruction of the whole world.

3) Fast X

Date of release - May 19, 2023

The Fast and Furious franchise has been running for over two decades and already has nine films under its main banner, with multiple other spin-offs and series. Fast X is the next offering from the franchise, which is set to be the first of a two-part concluding arc.

With direction from Louis Leterrier and a screenplay from Justin Lin, Dan Mazeau, and Zach Dean, the film has an ensemble cast featuring prominent actors. Other than Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron and others, Jason Momoa and Brie Larson will join the cast as its newest members.

Fast X follows the events after the last movie and revolves around the team as they gear up for one of their last missions. When Cipher teams up with the son of Hernan Reyes, the drug lord Dante Reyes, Dom must bring everybody together to protect his beloved family and crew.

4) The Machine

Date of release - May 26, 2023

The Machine (Image via Sony Pictures)

The Machine is an upcoming action comedy from the house of Sony Pictures. The film has been directed by Peter Atencio with a script from Kevin Biegel and Scotty Landes, which was inspired by Bert Kreischer's real-life story routine involving his trip to Russia.

After Kreischer's story made a huge impact on social media and amassed a huge viewership, Legendary Entertainment bought off the rights to his story to make it into a film. The film casts Bert Kreischer, Mark Hamill, Jimmy Tatro, Iva Babić, Jessica Habor, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Mercedes De La Cruz, and others in pivotal roles.

The Machine follows Bert Kreischer as a fictionalized version of himself, enjoying life in his 40s when his whole world is turned upside down. A Russian mobster forces him and his dad to return to Russia to right the wrong that he had committed 20 years ago while on a college trip.

5) The Little Mermaid

Date of release - May 26, 2023

The Little Mermaid is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of the year. Coming from the house of Disney, the upcoming title is set to be a live-action musical fantasy adaptation of their 1989 animated feature, which was inspired from the 1837 fairytale by Hans Christian Anderson.

The film stars Halle Bailey in the titular role alongside Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, Noma Dumezweni, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, Daveed Diggs, and Jacob Tremblay in pivotal roles.

The Little Mermaid revolves around Ariel, the youngest daughter of Atlantica's King Triton, who is curious about the world beyond the ocean where the humans reside.

After she saves a drowning prince from a shipwreck and falls in love with her, she strikes a deal with the sea witch, Ursula, to trade her voice for human legs so that she can stay with him above water. However, this puts a huge risk to her own life as well as her father's crown.

These were some of our best picks of movies releasing in May 2023. If you love to go to the theater and enjoy a nice cinematic experience, these titles should be on your must-watch list.

Although our list may not be able to incorporate all of the upcoming movies, they are by no means to be overlooked. Some other great titles releasing in May include Love Again, What's Love Got To Do With It?, Book Club: The Next Chapter, The Master Gardner, About My Father, Kandahar, and more.

