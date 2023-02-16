The Little Mermaid 2023: 10 things fans hate about the movie already

When The Little Mermaid original animated film was released in 1989, it became an instant classic, beloved by generations of fans. With its catchy songs, stunning animation, and heartwarming story, the film captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Now, over three decades later, Disney is bringing back to life the story of the curious and determined mermaid who longs to be a part of the human world. This time, however, Ariel's story will be in a live-action adaptation.

While many fans eagerly anticipate the release of the new movie, some concerns are being raised. With any adaptation, fans are always eager to see how the story and characters they love will be translated to the big screen.

As expected, some fans are already expressing their disappointment and concerns with the upcoming adaptation. While some are upset about the costume design, others don't like the casting choices or the absence of certain songs.

The Mermaid costume, missing iconic songs, and 8 other things fans hate about The Little Mermaid already

1) Diverse casting choice

Halle Bailey, a woman of color, portrays Ariel, the little mermaid, which has caused controversy among some fans (Image via Disney)

One of the most talked-about aspects of the upcoming adaptation is the casting of Halle Bailey, a black actress, as Ariel. While many fans were excited to see a more diverse cast in the film, there has been some criticism over the decision to cast a woman of color as Ariel.

Some fans feel this goes against the original character's appearance, depicted as a fair-skinned, redheaded mermaid in the animated film. This has led to some disappointment and frustration among fans hoping for a more faithful adaptation of the original story.

Despite the backlash, some fans have praised the casting choice as a positive step towards greater representation in Hollywood.

2) Removal of iconic songs

Fans are disappointed that some of the beloved songs from the original movie will not be included in this adaptation (Image via Disney)

One of the major points of contention among fans of The Little Mermaid's live-action adaptation is the removal of some of the iconic songs from the original film.

The announcement that some songs will not just be excluded but will be replaced by new tunes has led to disappointment and frustration among fans hoping to hear those numbers again.

The original movie's music is often cited as one of its most vital aspects. Therefore, the decision to remove certain songs has been met with criticism from fans who feel that it detracts from the magic and nostalgia of the story.

3) Modernization of The Little Mermaid

Fans are afraid that the live-action adaptation of the little mermaid will be overly modernized and lose the original story's charm and nostalgia (Image via Disney)

Fans are worried that the film might deviate too much from the original story, losing its original charm and appeal. The animated classic holds a special place in the hearts of many viewers, and the modernization of the story may alter the mood and feel of the original.

Fans hope the adaptation will be faithful to the original story's essence and preserve the original's magic and charm. They hope the filmmakers will stay within the story they have grown to love.

4) Quality of underwater effects

Fans are concerned about the underwater effects (Image via Disney)

As the majority of the story takes place under the sea, it is crucial that the visual effects accurately portray the world of mermaids and sea creatures.

Fans are worried that the special effects may not meet their expectations, leading to an imperfect and unconvincing underwater world. If the results fall short, the film may appear cheesy and poorly made, disappointing fans hoping for a visually stunning cinematic experience.

5) Simplification of characters

The story will be oversimplified, and the depth and development of the characters may be lost (Image via Disney and Sportskeeda)

The original film was known for its depth and complexity, which allowed viewers to connect with the characters on a deeper level. Fans are worried that this live-action adaptation may not live up to their expectations regarding character development. They feel that the complexity that made the original movie so beloved may be lost.

Fans hope the filmmakers will stay true to the characters' original depth and complexity to create a truly captivating movie experience.

6) The Little Mermaid costume design

Some fans are feeling that they look too much like cheap Halloween costumes rather than professional movie props (Image via Disney)

Many fans have expressed disappointment with the mermaid costume designs in the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. Fans are concerned that the costumes look too cheap and amateurish, lacking the professional quality expected of a big-budget movie.

They hope that the film's costume designers will improve the design of the mermaid costumes to match the quality of the rest of the production and bring the characters to life in a way that is both visually stunning and true to the original story.

7) Lack of nostalgia

The adaptation may lack the nostalgia and emotional connection they have with the original story and characters (Image via Disney)

A primary concern for fans is that the new adaptation may lack the nostalgia and emotional connection they have with the original story and characters.

Many who grew up watching the classic animated movie hope that the live-action adaptation will offer a similar experience to what they had with the original.

They fear that the updated storyline, modernizations, and new casting choices may not do justice to the timeless and beloved story they hold dear. Fans are eager to see how the new adaptation will compare to the original and whether it will capture the same nostalgia and emotional resonance.

8) Respect for the original

Some fans feel that the changes made to the characters are disrespectful to the original creators and take away from the legacy of the original The Little Mermaid (Image via Disney)

For many fans of The Little Mermaid, the original 1989 film holds a special place in their hearts. They have grown up with the story and characters and feel a deep emotional connection to them.

As such, some fans are concerned that the upcoming live-action adaptation may stray too far from the original and lose the essence of what made it so special.

They hope the new movie will strike a balance between staying true to the original and offering a fresh take on the beloved story. For them, respect for the original is of utmost importance, and any deviation from it is seen as a disregard for the original film's legacy.

9) Direction of the film

Fans are unhappy with the choice of Rob Marshall (Image via Getty)

One of the concerns raised by some fans of The Little Mermaid is Rob Marshall's choice as the movie's director. Marshall may not have the right vision or approach to bring the beloved story to life as they hoped.

They believe that a different director with a different style might be better suited for the project. Meanwhile, others are worried that Marshall's involvement could lead to a film that is not true to the original story or does not capture the essence of the animated version.

10) Absence of Ursula's song

Fans are particularly disappointed with speculation that Ursula's iconic song, may not be included in The Little Mermaid (Image via Disney)

Fans of the original movie are disappointed over the possibility of Ursula's iconic song Poor Unfortunate Souls not being included in the new adaptation. The song is considered one of the best in the original movie and is a defining moment for the character.

Fans argue that the song's absence in the live-action version is a missed opportunity to showcase the villain's complexity. They claim that it is a letdown for fans looking forward to seeing it come to life on the big screen.

The decision to exclude the song has sparked outrage and disappointment among fans, who feel it is a crucial part of the story and should not be left out.

Overall, it's important to remember that these are just some of the potential concerns that some fans may have about the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. It's still early, and the final product may surprise us all.

The Little Mermaid releases on 26 May 2023.

