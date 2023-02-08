10 things that were extremely underwhelming in Avatar 2

Avatar: The Way of Water was highly anticipated by movie enthusiasts. However, upon its release, a lot of aspects of the film left many audiences feeling uninspired and disappointed - from Kate Winslet's Ronal being given little screen time, to the neglect of the character Neteyam, to the distracting frame rate and absence of Metkayina Clan in the final battle.

Despite some underwhelming aspects, Avatar: The Way of Water has received praise for its stunning visuals and action-packed scenes.

The sequel to the 2009 blockbuster continues the story of Pandora and Na'vi, delivering more excitement and adventure to fans of the franchise. However, there are also aspects of the movie that fans have found lacking, leaving them disappointed.

The following is a list of 10 things in Avatar: The Way of Water that were extremely underwhelming, in no particular order.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and purely reflects the author's views.

Kate Winslet, the Frame rate of the movie, and 8 other underwhelming aspects from Avatar: The Way of Water

1) Lack of originality

Only created to set up future movies (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Avatar 2, received criticism from some fans for its perceived lack of originality. Some felt that the movie was only created to set up future sequels rather than to tell a complete and compelling story in its own right.

This led to disappointment among those hoping for a film that would stand independently rather than just being a vehicle for further franchise expansion. Some saw the film's focus on world-building and setup for future films as a creative misstep.

2) Casting choice

Poor casting decisions (Image via 20th Century Studios)

One of the most controversial decisions in Avatar 2 was casting Sigourney Weaver as Kiri, a teenage Na'vi character. Despite her impressive acting skills, many fans felt that the motion capture used to portray the character was unconvincing.

Additionally, the voice of a 73-year-old woman did not sound like that of a 14-year-old girl, which further contributed to the criticism.

3) A limited role for Jake and Neytiri

Jake and Neytiri's restricted roles (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Jake and Neytiri, the beloved protagonists of the first Avatar movie, were given limited roles in the sequel. While their children were main characters in their own right, some fans felt that the absence of Jake and Neytiri was a missed opportunity.

They hoped for more scenes and interactions between the two characters, who had established such a strong connection in the first film.

As a result, some fans felt that the second movie could not live up to their expectations.

4) Kate Winslet's Ronal

A missed opportunity for Kate Winslet's character (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Despite the anticipation surrounding Kate Winslet's role as Ronal, her character was unfortunately not given much screen time in Avatar: The Way of Water. This disappointed fans who had been looking forward to seeing Winslet in action, especially since the actress has been very vocal about her excitement for the part.

Some fans felt that the movie would have been stronger if Ronal had been given more screen time and depth, allowing Winslet to showcase her talent fully.

5) Missing Parker Selfridge

Parker Selfridge was missed in the sequel (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Parker Selfridge was a popular character in the first Avatar movie, and many fans were disappointed to find that he was absent in the second movie. Parker was a ruthless and cunning character who added an extra layer of tension to the first movie.

Some fans felt that the sequel would have been more interesting if Parker had made a return appearance. Without Parker's presence, the conflict in Avatar: The Way of Water felt less intense, and some fans thought the movie suffered as a result.

6) Underdeveloped character of Lo'ak te Suli Tsyeyk'itan

Jake's second son Lo'ak te Suli Tsyeyk'itan (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Lo'ak, who had a decent amount of screen time, was not as well-developed as some fans had hoped. Despite having an interesting background as a half-human, half-Na'vi character, some fans thought that the movie could have been improved if more time had been spent exploring his character.

With his unique heritage and potential to bring unity to Pandora, Lo'ak could be a standout character in the Avatar franchise, but this potential was only partially realized in the second movie.

7) Neglected character of Neteyam te Suli Tsyeyk’itan

Jake's eldest son Neteyam te Suli Tsyeyk’itan (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Neteyam was a significant character in Avatar: The Way of the Water. He was the eldest son of Neytiri and Jake Sully, with Lo'ak and Tuktirey being his younger siblings and Kiri and Spider being his adoptive siblings.

Tragically, the RDA killed him in an attempt to escape with his family, causing immense grief to those close to him. Despite being a central figure in the Avatar universe, fans felt that Neteyam needed to be given more attention in the movie and that further character development would have enhanced the overall film.

8) The disappointing frame rate

Distracting frame rate (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The choice to use a 48 fps frame rate in Avatar 2 was a significant point of contention for many viewers. The high frame rate made the movie look more like a video game or soap opera, detracting from the immersive experience that fans expect from a James Cameron film.

Additionally, the frequent switching between frame rates within a single scene was confusing and frustrating for many fans, who felt that the movie would have been better if it had maintained a consistent frame rate throughout.

9) Absence of the Metkayina Clan

Puzzling absence of the Metkayina Clan (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The climax of Avatar 2, the battle on the huntership, left fans with more questions than answers. Specifically, the sudden absence of the merfolk tribe during the final fight was confusing and lacked explanation.

This lack of clarity creates a sense of illogicality in the story, leaving fans to wonder why the merfolk tribe was not present and why the Sully family was forced to fight alone.

The absence of Metkayina Clan also raises questions about the fate of the tribe and the implications for Avatar's larger story, creating further confusion and frustration for fans.

10) Na'vi language was conveniently translated into English

Convenient Translation: Na'vi Language into English (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Many fans were disappointed with the lack of finesse in explaining why the Na'vi language was translated to English in Avatar: The Way of Water. Despite Jake being considered one of the Na'vi and speaking their language, the movie was mostly in English, explaining that Jake had become accustomed to the native tongue.

Some fans suggested that Na'vi could have spoken English and that humans could have spoken an English-sounding gobbledegook, emphasizing Jake's comfort with the Na'vi language.

