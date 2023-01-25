James Cameron fans lash out as he misses out on his best director Oscar nominations

2023’s Oscar nominations are out, and James Cameron isn’t on the list. Every year, the Oscars come in and create a buzz with their nominations and snubs. 2023’s Oscar nominations packed plenty of surprises, which many fans may not have predicted. But there were quite a few obvious choices that weren’t a part of the list of nominations in certain categories, and one of them was James Cameron.

Before Avatar: The Way of Water came out, many fans doubted whether it would be able to repeat the success of its predecessor or compete with the growing market of superhero movies. But Cameron proved everyone wrong because not only did Avatar 2 beat all superhero movies of 2022 convincingly, but it is on its way to becoming the third biggest movie of all time.

So, Cameron clearly showed that he still has the magic. Unfortunately, the Academy hasn’t realized that magic as he wasn’t nominated for 2023’s Oscars, which has left all his fans ready for war.

Fans react to James Cameron’s Oscars snub

James Cameron snubbed for Avatar 2 (Image via 20th Century Studios/Getty)

Avatar: The Way of Water has been nominated for Best Picture. It has also been nominated for Best Sound, Best Production Design, and Best Visual Effects (duh!). But along with these nominations, many fans were anticipating a Best Director nomination for James Cameron.

Despite Avatar 2’s critical and commercial appeal, the Academy didn’t think that his efforts were as good as Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans, Todd Field for Tár, and Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness.

Cameron poured another 13 years of his life into making Avatar 2. With the film getting recognition in the Best Picture category, it must seem criminal that its director wasn’t nominated. At least that’s what the fans think, as they call the 95th Academy Awards the biggest snub in Hollywood history. The following reactions show how angry the fans are:

Corey Cohen @CoreyECohen How on earth did the Oscars snub Paul Dano?? Also I’m not surprised but James Cameron not even getting a director nomination for reinventing filmmaking is wild. #Oscars2023 How on earth did the Oscars snub Paul Dano?? Also I’m not surprised but James Cameron not even getting a director nomination for reinventing filmmaking is wild. #Oscars2023

Liz Nass @liz_nass things i am viscerally angry about for oscar noms

- international film noms (all of them)

- ana de armas for blonde

- Bad Axe snub

- She Said snub

- Nope snub

- James Cameron not humbled

- Baz Luhrman snub

- what is triangle of sadness, was it good (confusion, not anger) things i am viscerally angry about for oscar noms - international film noms (all of them)- ana de armas for blonde - Bad Axe snub - She Said snub - Nope snub - James Cameron not humbled - Baz Luhrman snub - what is triangle of sadness, was it good (confusion, not anger)

arcymeneses @arcymeneses



The Daniels are the fifth directing duo to be nominated for the category. The biggest snub for the category is James Cameron, with Ostlund (probably) replacing his supposed podium. Surprising no one, no women directors are nominated for Directing.The Daniels are the fifth directing duo to be nominated for the category. The biggest snub for the category is James Cameron, with Ostlund (probably) replacing his supposed podium. #Oscars Surprising no one, no women directors are nominated for Directing. The Daniels are the fifth directing duo to be nominated for the category. The biggest snub for the category is James Cameron, with Ostlund (probably) replacing his supposed podium. #Oscars https://t.co/ADrmgxwKvC

Brian Hendrickson @VisionofaCross Biggest Oscar nomination snubs?

Most glaring is no nomination for Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick.

James Cameron (Avatar), Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun) and Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front) denied for director.

Danielle Deadwyler denied actress nom for Till. Biggest Oscar nomination snubs?Most glaring is no nomination for Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick.James Cameron (Avatar), Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun) and Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front) denied for director.Danielle Deadwyler denied actress nom for Till.

Chester A. Arthur @ZacAKAMadu Biggest Oscar nomination snubs:



Danielle Deadwyler



Viola Davis



Dolly de Leon



Park Chan-wook



Brad Pitt



Jessie Buckley



Claire Foy



Tang Wei



James Cameron



She Said for Best Adapted Screenplay



The Northman's Costumes, Production Design



Will Smith... remember that guy? Biggest Oscar nomination snubs:Danielle DeadwylerViola Davis Dolly de Leon Park Chan-wookBrad Pitt Jessie BuckleyClaire FoyTang WeiJames CameronShe Said for Best Adapted ScreenplayThe Northman's Costumes, Production DesignWill Smith... remember that guy?

It is common that box office numbers do not drive Oscar nominations, or else superhero movies would have had a much bigger at the Academy Awards. But while the Superhero genre has begun to get recognition, the same hasn’t happened for the box office king, James Cameron.

All these fans agree that Cameron deserved a nomination for his efforts in reinventing filmmaking and coming up with something extraordinary. But he isn’t the only one who has been duped, as many believe that the likes of Viola Davis and Tom Cruise should also have been nominated.

2022 delivered the second-worst ratings in terms of viewership. With so many snubs, it is possible that people may not tune in to 2023’s Oscars either.

Jimmy Kimmel will host The 95th Academy Awards, which will air on ABC network on March 12, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes