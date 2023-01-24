List of Oscar 2023 nominees for Best Actor Male

With the Golden Globes behind us, it is time to look forward to the Oscar 2023, the biggest Award ceremony in Hollywood. The Academy has already announced the list of nominations today, and we will see some big competition coming up on the night of March 12, 2023, when the Oscar 2023 will take place.

The 95th Academy Awards will air live on the above-mentioned date at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT on the ABC network channel. The ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Glenn Weiss, and Ricky Kirshner.

Oscar 2023: List of nominees for Best Actor Male

The coveted award ceremony is almost upon us, but we must wait a little longer to know who will take away the prizes this year. For now, here's all about the nominees for Best Actor Male, who will be competing for an Oscar.

Austin Butler for Elvis

daily austin butler 💭 @archivebutler Full comparison of the 68’ Comeback Special scene in Elvis (2022) to the real thing.



Try to tell me again Austin Butler doesn’t deserve the praise he’s getting for portraying Elvis. Full comparison of the 68’ Comeback Special scene in Elvis (2022) to the real thing.Try to tell me again Austin Butler doesn’t deserve the praise he’s getting for portraying Elvis. https://t.co/mkAKwzcAEL

Austin Butler has been officially announced as an Oscar nominee for his performance in the lead role in the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis. He played the titular role of Elvis in the biographical drama. This is not Butler's first major award for his role in the movie, as he previously snagged the award for best actor at the 2023 Golden Globes Awards on January 10, 2023.

Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin

feral @ncrmalpeople did anyone have a more diverse and excellent year than colin farrell truly did anyone have a more diverse and excellent year than colin farrell truly https://t.co/n2cHIObwE4

2022 seems to have been the year of Colin Farrell, with the talented actor featuring in three films, all of which have enjoyed their share of critical acclaim and box office buzz.

Now, there seems to be more in store for Farrell as he has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actor Male category for his performance in the dark-comedy movie The Banshees of Inisherin. He played the role of Pádraic, a man who goes through a friendship breakup with a longtime friend.

Brendan Fraser for The Whale

The Mummy actor Brendan Fraser is now officially a nominee for Oscar 2023. He has made it to the list of nominees for Best Actor Male for his role in 2022's The Whale.

This is not Fraser's first critical acclaim for his latest movie. The actor was also nominated for the Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture (drama) and the Screen Actors Guild Award for best actor.

He won the Critics' Choice Movies Award for best actor. In The Whale, Fraser plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

Paul Mescal for Aftersun

The biggest surprise of Oscar 2023 came when Paul Mescal was announced as a nominee for his role in Aftersun. The Irish actor shot to the limelight with his role in 2020's Hulu original Normal People. Now, he is all set to compete against some big names in this year's awards.

In Aftersun, Mescal plays the role of a former teen dad struggling to connect with his preteen daughter and himself. The story is told through the eyes of the daughter and is based on the experiences of the film's writer and director, Charlotte Wells.

Bill Nighy for Living

After a long and successful career in the industry, 73-year-old Bill Nighy has finally been honored with an Oscar nomination for his splendid role in the 2022 movie Living. He plays the role of a veteran civil servant determined to make the most of his last remaining days after living a life of monotony. Nighy was also nominated for the Golden Globes for his role in Living.

Watch this space to see who takes away the award for Best Actor, this time at the Oscar 2023.

Poll : 0 votes