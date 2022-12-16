''The Whale could bring us to the finish line'': Brendan Fraser opens up on Oscar win possibility

Actor Brendan Fraser recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he spoke about his new film, The Whale. When host Jimmy Kimmel asked the actor if he was aware that he was being favored to win an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in the movie, Fraser responded in a slightly cryptic manner.

''If you say so, Jimmy. I'm aware that The Whale could bring us to the finish line and I'm excited for that prospect.''

Brendan Fraser's performance in The Whale has garnered highly positive reviews from fans and critics around the world. The movie, directed by Darren Aronofsky, was released in theaters on December 9, 2022.

Brendan Fraser discusses The Whale and more in Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Brendan Fraser spoke earlier about the work that went into the creation of the lead character Charlie's body. He appreciated make-up artist Adrien Moreau for his role in creating the body of the protagonist.

Referring to the six-minute standing ovation that he received for his performance at the Venice Film Festival, Brendan Fraser said that the experience was "quite overwhelming." He said,

''I hadn't seen the film with an audience before. And this was a film festival audience and they were very Venician and quite vocal and so happy to be there. And I was quite swept up in being there with Sadie Sink and Hong Chau and Darren Aronofsky.''

During the interview, he also spoke about working with iconic actor Adam Sandler on Michael Lehmann's 94 flick, Airheads, and his passion for acting as a child, among many other things.

More details about The Whale plot and cast

The Whale tells the story of a man suffering from obesity who decides to mend his relationship with his daughter. Here's a brief synopsis of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.''

The official trailer for the movie was released by A24 on December 14, 2022. It offers a glimpse of protagonist Charlie's life as a professor and briefly touches upon the numerous personal tragedies and struggles he's had to endure.

The trailer clearly establishes the complex equation he shares with his estranged daughter, played by Sadie Sink. He's looking to reconnect with his daughter, which forms the crux of the storyline.

Overall, the trailer maintains a somber tone that fans of melodramas would certainly enjoy. Viewers can expect a character-driven drama that explores themes like redemption, love, and family, among many other things.

Starring alongside Brendan Fraser in important supporting roles are Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton, and Ty Simpkins, among various others. The screenplay of the film was penned by author Samuel D. Hunter, whose book The Whale serves as the source material for the movie.

Director Darren Aronofsky has made several critically acclaimed movies in the past, including Requiem for a Dream, Pi, The Wrestler, and Black Swan, to name a few.

