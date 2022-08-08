Fact Check: Are Sadie Sink and Finn Wolfhard together? Viral TikTok claims debunked

TikTok has become a platform for rumors to run wild and the recent TikTok rumors are about Sadie Sink and Finn Wolfhard. Speculations about the two Stranger Things actors dating in real life are circulating across the video sharing platform. However, the gossip is not true.

The fellow actors came together for Netflix’s cult-favorite Stranger Things. Their characters Max Mayfield and Mike Wheeler have shown no instances of romantic intrigue on the show. However, netizens were convinced that the two were dating in real life as their friendship blossomed into romance behind the scenes.

Rumors of Sadie Sink and Finn Wolfhard dating started when an unidentified person uploaded a video claiming that the two were in a relationship in 2017. Although it was evident that a TikTok user is not a credible source of information, Stranger Things fans believed the rumor and continued to talk about it online.

Netizens also created videos where they were reacting to dating rumors. However, the speculation is not true.

cari @filmsbylumax people on tik tok saying that sadie and finn used to date people on tik tok saying that sadie and finn used to date 😭 https://t.co/vtWteXOvSL

mia🫶 @sadieinthesink what is this finn and sadie stuff all about what is this finn and sadie stuff all about https://t.co/hGoEJ1Jo82

Sadie Sink and Finn Wolfhard are not in a relationship

The co-workers are not dating in real life. Neither of the actors’ representatives, themselves nor other publications had confirmed that the two were dating at the time of writing this article.

Finn Wolfhard announced that he is in a relationship with Elsie Richter. The couple confirmed their relationship by posting a blurry photo of the two smiling together on Instagram in June 2021.

Following the announcement, however, Wolfhard deleted the picture from his profile.

Finn Wolfhard Updates @fwolfhardupdate 🥺



: elsiepearls via IG Story Finn Wolfhard and Elsie Richter: elsiepearls via IG Story Finn Wolfhard and Elsie Richter ❤️🥺📷: elsiepearls via IG Story https://t.co/27F7VHhN02

Although the couple decided to keep their relationship private, they were spotted together at an NBA game last year at the State Farm Arena. They were seen sitting together courtside.

As he chose to keep his romantic life away from the spotlight, fans blackmailed the Stanger Things actor into confirming his relationship with Richter. At the end of 2021, his fans threatened to leak his girlfriend's address if he didn't confirm being in a relationship with her.

The actor complied and shared in an interview with The Washington Post in November:

“They’re like, ‘Oh, OK, I’m so sorry. We love her. It all fades literally once you’re like, ‘Hey, calm down. It’s cool. I’m a real person.’ It’s almost like a trance or something. Maybe it’s a power thing.”

The 19-year-old's relationship has not made headlines since last year. Some believe that the duo have split apart. However, Wolfhard may simply be protecting his relationship from public scrutiny.

Sadie Sink is not currently in a relationship and remains single. The actress has kept her previous relationships private as well. However, she has been linked to Joe Alwyn’s brother Patrick in the past after the two were spotted together in New York in September 2021.

m @taylorswiftliar PATRICK ALWYN HANGING OUT WITH SADIE SINK IS MAKING SENSE NOW PATRICK ALWYN HANGING OUT WITH SADIE SINK IS MAKING SENSE NOW https://t.co/LPFlfS1sOu

The 20-year-old actress has not posted about her past relationships on Instagram either.

Although Sadie Sink and Finn Wolfhard are keeping their separate relationships private, the two aren't in a relationship with each other. In fact, it is safe to say that TikTok was simply a platform used by fans to spread misinformation about this case.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave