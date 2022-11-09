"The Oscar is already on Brendan's shelf": Fans root for Brendan Fraser to win Oscar after stunning transformation in The Whale trailer

The official trailer for Brendan Fraser's new film, The Whale, is out, and it offers a glimpse of what could turn out to be Fraser's career-best performance. The film focuses on a man looking to reconnect with his teenage daughter after several years.
Fans on Twitter have gone berserk following the trailer's release, with praise mostly directed toward Brendan Fraser's performance.
One user mentioned:
''The Oscar is already on Brendan's shelf.''
The movie was screened at the Venice International Film Festival in September and received mostly positive reviews from critics, with Brendan Fraser's performance garnering unanimous critical acclaim.
Brendan Fraser has appeared in several popular films, including The Mummy franchise, Monkeybone, Blast From the Past, and many more. His TV credits include The Affair, Condor, and Doom Patrol, to name a few.
Fans are backing Brendan Fraser's first Oscar for his performance in The Whale
Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new trailer for Brendan Fraser's The Whale. Many seemed impressed with the actor's stunning transformation and are rooting for him to win an Oscar for his performance.
Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
The trailer for The Whale opens with multiple indoor shots of a house, following which Fraser's character is shown to be in tears. He then goes on to ask,
''Do you ever get the feeling people are incapable of not caring? People are amazing.''
The trailer maintains a somber tone and promises to be an emotional, character-driven drama. Brendan Fraser looks stunning in his comeback as a lead actor, and viewers can expect him to deliver a powerful performance.
More details about The Whale plot and cast
The Whale centers around a man trying to mend his relationship with his estranged teenage daughter. Here's a synopsis of the film, according to Rotten Tomatoes:
''A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.''
The film has already impressed critics following its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, increasing the hype among fans. Brendan Fraser stars in the lead role as Charlie. Featuring alongside Fraser in crucial supporting roles are Sadie Sink and Hong Chau, among many others.
Sadie Sink portrays the role of Charlie's teenage daughter with whom he tries to reconnect. Sink is a promising young actress who's been a part of movies like Chuck, Eli, and Dear Zoe. She's also starred in TV shows like Stranger Things, American Odyssey, and The Americans, to name a few.
Other supporting cast members include Ty Simpkins, Sathya Sridharan, and Samantha Morton. The movie, based on a play by Samuel D. Hunter, is directed by Darren Aronofsky from a script penned by Hunter. Aronogsky has directed several critically acclaimed films, including Requiem for a Dream, The Fountain, The Wrestler, and Pi, among many more.
The Whale will be released in theaters on December 9, 2022.