"The Oscar is already on Brendan's shelf": Fans root for Brendan Fraser to win Oscar after stunning transformation in The Whale trailer

The official trailer for Brendan Fraser's new film, The Whale, is out, and it offers a glimpse of what could turn out to be Fraser's career-best performance. The film focuses on a man looking to reconnect with his teenage daughter after several years.

Fans on Twitter have gone berserk following the trailer's release, with praise mostly directed toward Brendan Fraser's performance.

One user mentioned:

''The Oscar is already on Brendan's shelf.''

The movie was screened at the Venice International Film Festival in September and received mostly positive reviews from critics, with Brendan Fraser's performance garnering unanimous critical acclaim.

Brendan Fraser has appeared in several popular films, including The Mummy franchise, Monkeybone, Blast From the Past, and many more. His TV credits include The Affair, Condor, and Doom Patrol, to name a few.

Fans are backing Brendan Fraser's first Oscar for his performance in The Whale

A24 @A24 People are amazing. Watch the trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s #TheWhale , starring Brendan Fraser in the performance of a lifetime alongside Sadie Sink and Hong Chau. In theaters this December. People are amazing. Watch the trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s #TheWhale, starring Brendan Fraser in the performance of a lifetime alongside Sadie Sink and Hong Chau. In theaters this December. https://t.co/YBv155Z5Jn

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new trailer for Brendan Fraser's The Whale. Many seemed impressed with the actor's stunning transformation and are rooting for him to win an Oscar for his performance.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

William Elliott @welliott_82 @A24 And just like that, after seeing only the trailer for the film, the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences break from tradition and award Brendan Fraser the Academy Award for Best Actor on November 8, 2022. @A24 And just like that, after seeing only the trailer for the film, the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences break from tradition and award Brendan Fraser the Academy Award for Best Actor on November 8, 2022.

Joseph the Movie Reviewer @JTMR1935 @A24 This is one of my most highly anticipated movies. Brendan Fraser deserves all the love and support. @A24 This is one of my most highly anticipated movies. Brendan Fraser deserves all the love and support.

Wolfman's Got Nards‼️ @wolfmansnards @A24 The acting in this trailer alone is better than most I've seen in 5 years. @A24 The acting in this trailer alone is better than most I've seen in 5 years.

Meech @MediumSizeMeech Oh baby that Oscar is HIS. Brendan Fraser you will ALWAYS be famous Oh baby that Oscar is HIS. Brendan Fraser you will ALWAYS be famous https://t.co/KHDzuSLxDc

The Film Buff @thefilmbuff30 A24 @A24 People are amazing. Watch the trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s #TheWhale , starring Brendan Fraser in the performance of a lifetime alongside Sadie Sink and Hong Chau. In theaters this December. People are amazing. Watch the trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s #TheWhale, starring Brendan Fraser in the performance of a lifetime alongside Sadie Sink and Hong Chau. In theaters this December. https://t.co/YBv155Z5Jn I love a film with great acting. I don't even care if the narrative sucks, if the film is being carried by one or multiple actors based on acting alone. I'm so there. Cannot wait for this film and I really hope Brendan Fraser's acting will be good enough to win the Oscar. twitter.com/A24/status/158… I love a film with great acting. I don't even care if the narrative sucks, if the film is being carried by one or multiple actors based on acting alone. I'm so there. Cannot wait for this film and I really hope Brendan Fraser's acting will be good enough to win the Oscar. twitter.com/A24/status/158…

𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕡𝕙𝕒𝕟 @stephonceee A24 @A24 People are amazing. Watch the trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s #TheWhale , starring Brendan Fraser in the performance of a lifetime alongside Sadie Sink and Hong Chau. In theaters this December. People are amazing. Watch the trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s #TheWhale, starring Brendan Fraser in the performance of a lifetime alongside Sadie Sink and Hong Chau. In theaters this December. https://t.co/YBv155Z5Jn If Brendan Fraser doesn’t win a damn Oscar, I’m gonna be absolutely livid. twitter.com/a24/status/158… If Brendan Fraser doesn’t win a damn Oscar, I’m gonna be absolutely livid. twitter.com/a24/status/158…

⪽mily @culturedemily A24 @A24 People are amazing. Watch the trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s #TheWhale , starring Brendan Fraser in the performance of a lifetime alongside Sadie Sink and Hong Chau. In theaters this December. People are amazing. Watch the trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s #TheWhale, starring Brendan Fraser in the performance of a lifetime alongside Sadie Sink and Hong Chau. In theaters this December. https://t.co/YBv155Z5Jn I cannot wait any longer can we just give Brendan Fraser his Oscar twitter.com/A24/status/158… I cannot wait any longer can we just give Brendan Fraser his Oscar twitter.com/A24/status/158…

But once in awhile, there comes the rare collision of narrative and true merit. That appears to be the case for Brendan Fraser. Love to see it. twitter.com/PostCredPod/st… Post Cred Pod @PostCredPod



Hitting theaters on December 9 First trailer for #TheWhale Hitting theaters on December 9 First trailer for #TheWhale 🐋 Hitting theaters on December 9 https://t.co/vDB0CeZLyg Often, the #Oscars can be a very narrative-driven contest. Whoever has the best *story* can beat out a rightful contender.But once in awhile, there comes the rare collision of narrative and true merit. That appears to be the case for Brendan Fraser. Love to see it. #TheWhale Often, the #Oscars can be a very narrative-driven contest. Whoever has the best *story* can beat out a rightful contender.But once in awhile, there comes the rare collision of narrative and true merit. That appears to be the case for Brendan Fraser. Love to see it. #TheWhale twitter.com/PostCredPod/st…

The trailer for The Whale opens with multiple indoor shots of a house, following which Fraser's character is shown to be in tears. He then goes on to ask,

''Do you ever get the feeling people are incapable of not caring? People are amazing.''

The trailer maintains a somber tone and promises to be an emotional, character-driven drama. Brendan Fraser looks stunning in his comeback as a lead actor, and viewers can expect him to deliver a powerful performance.

More details about The Whale plot and cast

The Whale centers around a man trying to mend his relationship with his estranged teenage daughter. Here's a synopsis of the film, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.''

The film has already impressed critics following its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, increasing the hype among fans. Brendan Fraser stars in the lead role as Charlie. Featuring alongside Fraser in crucial supporting roles are Sadie Sink and Hong Chau, among many others.

Sadie Sink portrays the role of Charlie's teenage daughter with whom he tries to reconnect. Sink is a promising young actress who's been a part of movies like Chuck, Eli, and Dear Zoe. She's also starred in TV shows like Stranger Things, American Odyssey, and The Americans, to name a few.

Other supporting cast members include Ty Simpkins, Sathya Sridharan, and Samantha Morton. The movie, based on a play by Samuel D. Hunter, is directed by Darren Aronofsky from a script penned by Hunter. Aronogsky has directed several critically acclaimed films, including Requiem for a Dream, The Fountain, The Wrestler, and Pi, among many more.

The Whale will be released in theaters on December 9, 2022.

