Brendan Fraser net worth: The Whale star's fortune explored as actor opens up on possible return to The Mummy franchise

Brendan Fraser, of The Mummy franchise, is experiencing a massive comeback through the critically acclaimed film The Whale.

In an interview discussing the recent film with Variety, Fraser admitted that he is open to joining any potential The Mummy movie. He commented:

“I don’t know how it would work, but I’d be open to it if someone came up with the right conceit.”

Between 1999 and 2008, Brendan Fraser portrayed action hero Rick O'Connell in three different The Mummy movies. Over the years, the movies — The Mummy, The Mummy Returns, and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor — have maintained a fervent following.

When these films were made, Fraser was reportedly one of the highest paid actors at the time. His net worth was a whopping $45 million, and each of his acting appearances would bill around $10 million.

This peak did not last long, however. A plethora of issues, including health problems, hefty alimony, divorce settlements, legal troubles, and a series of underperforming films, slashed the actor's networth by almost half by 2021.

Brendan Fraser's net worth $20 million despite turbulent career

While Brendan Fraser has over 70 acting credits, he is best known for his work on The Mummy series, George of the Jungle and Encino Man. He is also quite popular for his noteworthy guest feature over a three-episodes arc on the NBC series Scrubs.

Fraser was married to Afton Smith between 1998 and 2008. The couple announced their divorce in 2008 after they sold their Beverly Hills house for $3 million in 2007. The couple have three children together.

As the alimony agreement was drawn at the peak of his career, Fraser found it difficult to meet its financial demands. He found himself paying $75,000 per month in alimony and child support, alongside other expenses.

In March 2013, he requested that the alimony be lowered according to the terms of the divorce as his annual income had fallen below $3 million. Afton Smith alleged that the actor had been fraudulent in claiming his income, and Fraser paid a settlement of around $8.7 million to his ex-wife.

Fraser went on to spend $4 million on a home in Bedford, New York following the split. The alimony payment reportedly ended in 2019. Fraser will continue to pay child support until his youngest child turns 18.

The actor's retreat from the public eye

Alongside the alimony, the actor faced numerous health issues from his days of doing his own stunts in films. Fraser underwent several surgeries, including a laminectomy, knee replacement, vocal chord replacement as well as a few back surgeries. This left him unable to take part in high-paying action films.

Although he continues making movies every year, the films didn't help him gain his previous popularity.

In 2018, in an interview with GQ, the actor opened up about being assaulted by former Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) President, Philip Berk. This followed a lawsuit by HFPA, and although details of the case weren't revealed, Fraser admitted to feeling blacklisted by the industry.

He also spoke about the effect losing his mother had on him and confessed to questioning his identity and what he was doing during the career slump.

Over the last few years, Brendan Fraser has begun to make his way back into the spotlight, with series such as The Doom Patrol and Professionals. The actor received high praise for his role in The Whale and a standing ovation during the screening of the film at the Venice Film Festival.

Brendan Fraser has joined Martin Scorsese's upcoming film The Killers of the Flower Moon alongside Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. With his health in better shape, the actor continues to land roles and boost his net worth.

With the blessings of numerous fans, this would be the perfect time for another Mummy film.

In the interview, the actor commented that the 2017 Tom Cruise installment failed due to a lack of "fun" and admitted:

I know how difficult it is to pull it off, I tried to do it three times.

Following this, many fans now eagerly await a new The Mummy film with Brendan Fraser, whenever it may happen.

