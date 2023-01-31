Avatar 2 breaks a major record that the original film made year ago

Avatar 2: The Way of Water, the highly-anticipated sequel to James Cameron's groundbreaking 2009 film Avatar, has just matched a record set by the original movie by spending its seventh consecutive weekend at the top of the domestic box office charts.

This success has propelled the film's worldwide box office past the $2 billion mark, making it the fourth highest-grossing film of all time.

Avatar 2 continues its titanic box office run

Avatar: The Way of Water sails to new heights at the box office (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The sequel reunites the original cast, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang, for another adventure to Pandora, the home of Na'vi. The film's continued success has led to whether it will surpass the original Avatar and become the number 1 grossing film of all time.

Over the weekend, Avatar 2 achieved another significant milestone by becoming the seventh weekend in a row that it took the number one spot at the domestic box office, matching the original film's record set in 2009. Although there are only two more weekends where there is a chance to hold the top spot, Avatar 2 is still in the running to become the number-one film of all time.

The battle for Box Office supremacy

Avatar: The Way of Water's journey to the top will be challenging (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Currently, only three films stand in their way: Titanic, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar. Despite the significant gap of $806 million that it needs to close, Avatar: The Way of Water has the potential to achieve this feat with its solid international numbers, especially in China, where it is one of the few American films to be allowed to run during the pandemic.

However, Avatar: The Way of Water's journey to the top will be challenging. The following two weekends will see competition from new releases, including M. Night Shyamalan's thriller Knock at the Cabin and the sensual sequel Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Furthermore, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, set to be released on February 17, is expected to impact the box office and potentially disrupt Avatar: The Way of Water's journey to the top significantly. Despite the competition, Avatar 2 has every opportunity to extend its number-one streak for a little longer.

Avatar 2: A Monumental success at the box office

Avatar: The Way of Water has made a significant impact at the box office (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Avatar: The Way of Water has made remarkable progress in the box office charts and has proven to be a massive success. With its stunning visuals and captivating story, the film has captured the imagination of audiences worldwide and continues to dominate the box office charts.

Avatar: The Way of Water has cemented its position in cinema history and is a monument to James Cameron's imaginative filmmaking, whether or not it becomes the highest-earning movie of all time.

Avatar: The Way of Water has made a significant impact at the box office and is on track to becoming one of the greatest films of all time. With strong performances in international territories and a solid run at the domestic box office, Avatar 2 has proven to be a box office powerhouse that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

