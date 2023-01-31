Avatar 2 box office report: All new records created and broken

Avatar 2 continues to impress domestically and at the worldwide box office. James Cameron has done it again and proves that he is the true King of Hollywood. The Way of Water has already become the fourth biggest movie of all time and is on its way to beating Titanic to take the number 3 spot.

Years of delays created a lot of buzz for the sequel. But many also doubted whether Avatar 2 would be able to recreate the magic that part 1 did. Now, all those doubts have been settled as The Way of Water created a bunch of records with no studio (besides Universal) even daring to compete with it throughout the entire holiday period.

Avatar 2 box office report after seven weekends

Avatar: The Way of Water box office (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Way of Water’s domestic total has reached $620.5 million after making $15.7 million across North America in its seventh weekend (January 27-29). It dropped only 22% after making $20.1 million last weekend. Pretty soon, Avatar 2 will enter the top 10 domestic list, beating The Avengers’ $623.3 million.

However, it will be tough for Avatar: The Way of Water to make another $40 million to beat Jurassic World’s $653 million and Titanic’s $659 million domestically because it will lose its premium screens from February onwards as Universal’s Knock at the Cabin will release. So, it’s likely that Avatar 2 will stay at the number 10 spot (unless it gets a re-release before Avatar 3).

Will Avatar 2 beat Titanic? (Image via 20th Century Studios)

As far as the worldwide numbers are concerned, The Way of Water has already beaten both Avengers: Infinity War ($2.048 billion) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.069 billion) to claim its spot in the top 4. It stands at $2.117 billion and could easily beat Titanic’s $2.201 billion in the next couple of weeks.

Titanic will get a re-release on February 10, but it’s likely that once The Way of Water gets ahead, it will stay ahead forever at the number 3 spot. With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arriving on February 17, and March bringing out some major competition by releasing Creed 3, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, John Wick Chapter 4, Dungeons & Dragons and 65, Avatar 2 won’t beat Endgame & Avatar.

What to expect from Avatar 3

Avatar 3 stars Oona Chaplin (Image via 20th Century Studios)

James Cameron will remain the only director to have three movies surpass $2.2 billion worldwide, but could his next Avatar outing recreate the magic? Many fans didn’t think that after its $134 million opening, it would be such a massive success. So, predicting anything about Avatar 3 might be useless.

The Way of Water became so successful because people got 13 years between the first two movies, and the second offered something fresh with a strong narrative. But the next one comes in just two years after Avatar 2. So, after two success stories, the expectations will be very high.

Avatar 3 villains (Image via Sportskeeda)

James Cameron might be able to come through with fan expectations as he will be introducing the Fire Na’vi clan in Avatar 3. But if the narrative doesn’t stay as strong as The Way of Water, then the good word of mouth that did wonders for Avatar 2 may not exist for Avatar 3.

So, the story of Avatar 3 must continue to be of high quality. But if James Cameron delivers on that front, then we shouldn’t be surprised if The Seed Bearer also ends up going past the double-billion mark in 2024. Infinity War and Endgame made over $4.8 billion in 1.5 years, and the hype for The Way of Water has shown that Avatar 2 & 3 could also deliver similar numbers in 2.5 years.

Avatar: The Seed Bearer hits theatres on December 20, 2024.

Poll : 0 votes