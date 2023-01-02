How much will Avatar 2 earn? Why the film may cross $2 billion before January ends

Avatar 2 is currently dominating the box office worldwide. James Cameron was always confident about his sequel, and his faith is paying off tenfold. Like its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water continues to perform well at the box office, with yet another massive week at the global box office.

With its opening numbers, it initially seemed that Avatar 2 may not even reach $2 billion, let alone come close to the first film in terms of earnings. But Cameron and co. must believe that they’ve got another winner now, and it could end up joining the exclusive Double Billion club!

The box office total of Avatar 2 so far

Jake Sully's family in Avatar: The Way of Water (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Avatar: The Way of Water opened with $134 million domestically during the FIFA World Cup weekend. Then, it ended up making $63.3 million in its second weekend ($95 million in the 4-day long holiday weekend from December 23–26).

After that, its box office numbers never dropped below $20 million throughout the week, and now it has pulled in $63.4 million on its third weekend ($82 million in another 4-day long holiday weekend from December 30, 2022, - January 2, 2023). That has brought its domestic total to $440 million, and its worldwide total stands at $1.397 billion, making it the 14th biggest movie so far.

Why Avatar 2 could reach $2 billion

Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Way of Water was produced on a $460 million production budget and needed to go beyond $1 billion to break even. It has done much better than that, and there is no stopping this film any time soon. The film will beat Top Gun: Maverick ($1.488 billion) in a matter of days and become the biggest film of 2022.

But after that, it is also set to take down Furious 7 ($1.515 billion), The Avengers ($1.518 billion), The Lion King ($1.663 billion), and Jurassic World ($1.671 billion). So, with the pace at which Avatar 2 is moving forward, it is clear that the film will end up taking the spot of the 6th biggest film of all time.

No Way Home and Avatar 2 (Image via Disney and Sony)

But then comes its real competition with Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.917 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2.048 billion), and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.069 billion). It could be tricky to beat these movies, but there’s a strong chance that Avatar 2 could end up going beyond $2 billion.

One reason for that is that the film did not experience any decline in the domestic market, and people have continued to watch it nationwide. People have shown faith and waited to watch it on premium screens. Secondly, it is a major hit in the international market, having made close to a billion dollars internationally.

Third, a Chinese release is playing a big factor in its success. Despite major COVID scares in the country, Avatar 2 still ended up with $104 million until last week. The current week’s numbers are yet to be updated. So, the added help that China is allotting to The Way of Water (which the country didn’t allot to other Sony and MCU movies) could give it the push that’s needed to go beyond $2 billion.

Don’t be surprised if the movie slows down by next week and just makes somewhere between $1.7 and $1.8 billion by the end of its box office run. But with no upcoming competition throughout January, $2 billion has become a major possibility!

Avatar: The Way of Water is currently playing in theaters worldwide, and Avatar: The Seed Bearer arrives on December 20, 2024.

