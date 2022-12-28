When will Avatar 2 begin streaming on Disney+?

Avatar 2 is proving to have long legs while playing in theaters, just like its predecessor did. It may not reach the box office numbers of the first one, but it could have a longer hall in the theaters than expected.

In most cases, James Cameron still likes to follow the traditional ways of storytelling. He is in the business of entertaining people with big-budget blockbusters, and that just cannot happen on streaming. That being said, many fans are eager to know when Avatar 2 will start streaming.

Where to watch Avatar 2 online?

When Disney acquired 20th Century Fox for $71.3 billion, they certainly set their eyes on some major IPs like the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Deadpool, and Avatar. Considering that James Cameron wanted to make four more Avatar sequels, Disney always knew that Avatar: The Way of Water and the other three movies will prove very lucrative in the future.

Ever since Disney’s acquisition of Fox (now 20th Century Studios), every acquired movie and series has been added to the Mouse’s streaming service, Disney+. So if anybody had a doubt about where Avatar: The Way of Water would stream, the answer is Disney+. But the right question to ask is - when will we be able to stream Avatar 2 on Disney+?

When will Avatar 2 start streaming on Disney+?

The original Avatar stayed in theaters for much longer than three months. It kept making money for more than six months, and Fox kept playing it. But 13 years later, Avatar: The Way of Water has arrived in a totally different era where theaters have to compete with streaming services.

Before the pandemic, movies usually played in theaters for a 90-day window. Then came the Digital HD release, which was followed by BluRay releases. But with the rise of the streamers after COVID, a 45-day theatrical window got normalized (in 2022).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrived on Disney+ 47 days after its theatrical release, and Thor: Love and Thunder was added 62 days after its release. So, Disney is waiting for 1.5-2 months before putting films on Disney+. They’ll follow a similar pattern for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as well. But that may not happen for Avatar: The Way of Water.

Disney’s latest movie might follow in the footsteps of Top Gun: Maverick, which got a VOD release three months after its theatrical release, and BluRay took five whole months. As for its release on Paramount+, it took almost seven months to begin streaming.

While Avatar: The Way of Water will certainly not take seven months, fans will have to wait at least 3-4 months to watch it for no extra cost on Disney+ (It could even be 5!). The film is playing extremely well in theaters worldwide, and Disney would surely follow a 90-day theatrical window before it even becomes available on VOD, let alone BluRay and Disney+.

It made $64 million on its second weekend ($90 million counting a 4-day weekend) at the domestic box office. As for the totals, it stands at $287 million domestically and $889 million worldwide. With such strong legs and no competition coming in until Disney’s own Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we reckon that Disney will let the film play for three months, if not longer.

According to our prediction, Avatar 2 will begin streaming on Disney+ somewhere between March 17-April -28.

