Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle on Netflix- Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle is all set to be released on Netflix and will be available for streaming from 3:01 am ET on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The comedian, famous for being unapologetically shirtless, will be seen touching on many things, including family experiences.

The special is Kreischer's third standup outing with Netflix and comes after Bert Kreischer: Secret Time and Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy.

The hour-long comedy special, written and performed entirely by Kreischer, is helmed by Jeff Tomsic, who has previously collaborated with the comic on Hey Big Boy. Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle is executive produced by Tony Hernandez, John Skidmore, Judi Marmel, Kreischer, and his wife LeeAnn. It was filmed at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha, Nevada.

The official logline of Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle, as per Netflix, reads:

"Shameless- and shirtless - as ever, Bert spills on bodily emissions, being bullied by his kids and the explosive end to his family's escape room outing."

There is no trailer for Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle

This might come as a disappointment to fans, but neither Netflix nor Kreischer have put out a trailer for Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle yet. However, an official date announcement teaser was released on YouTube on February 17, 2023.

The date announcement teaser for Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle begins with mentions of his previous specials, including Showtime's Bert Kreischer: The Machine, and then goes on to show the comic in his trademark look, bare-chested in jeans, and ends with him dancing before revealing the release date, which we already know by now is March 14, 2023.

Bret Kreischer's notoriety as a college student almost made him the subject of an Oliver Stone film

Bert Kreischer was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, on November 3, 1972, and is the oldest of three children. His father worked as a real estate attorney, while his mother worked in early childhood development. His sisters are named Annie and Kottie.

Kreischer attended Florida State University, majoring in English. During his time at FSU, he was the focus of a Rolling Stone article titled Bert Kreischer: The Undergraduate, in which he was called "the top partyer at the Number One Party School in the country."

The article also highlighted his bouts of heavy drinking and public nudity, and ended up catching the attention of acclaimed filmmaker Oliver Stone (Wall Street 1 & 2, Platoon, Snowden), who optioned the rights to Bert Kreischer's life. However, the film fell through after the development deal with Stone went sour.

One of the scripts that was considered for the film ended up becoming the source material for the 2002 Ryan Reynolds starrer National Lampoon's Van Wilder. Bert Kreischer, however, was not involved at any level in the making of the film. On a Joe Rogan podcast, Kreischer clarified that he would never sue the makers despite their choice to make the film without his involvement.

Bert Kreischer's comedy career explored

Bert Kreischer began performing stand-up at Potbelly's, a bar and club in Tallahassee, Florida. A tape of one of his sets was sent to a talent agent, which resulted in him moving to New York City. Soon after, he was featured alongside four comedians on a DVD called National Lampoon Live: New Faces: Volume 2.

Kreischer has since performed internationally and has appeared on late-night talk shows such as Conan, The Late Show with David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and talk shows like Rachael Ray. His first special, titled Bert Kreischer: Comfortably Dumb, aired on Comedy Central in 2009. He has also appeared on the network's comedy-storytelling series This Is Not Happening.

Bert Kreischer is the host and producer of Bertcast, a weekly comedy podcast that streams on the All Things Comedy network. He co-hosts the 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast with Tom Segura and the Bill Bert podcast with Bill Burr. Kreischer is also a published writer, having penned his memoir Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child in 2014.

Bert Kreischer is currently on his Tops Off World Tour and will next be seen live in Bismarck, North Dakota, on March 22, 2023.

Produced by JAX, Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle will be available for streaming in nearly 190 countries starting March 14, 2023, exclusively on Netflix.

