Crime Scene Kitchen season 2: Meet the main and guest judges

Crime Scene Kitchen is set to return to screens with a brand new season this Monday, June 5. In the upcoming installment of the Fox culinary reality series, amateur and professionally trained bakers come together in order to compete to recreate dishes that they won’t actually see until it’s time to judge them.

The upcoming season will be hosted by comedian and actor Joel McHale with Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp joining him as main judges on Crime Scene Kitchen season 2. Also set to appear in the season are several chefs and celebrities, as they join the cast of the show as guest judges.

Tune in on Monday, June 5, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of season 2 on Fox TV.

Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp to be joined by several celebrities as guest judges on Crime Scene Kitchen season 2

Crime Scene Kitchen season 2 is set to air on Monday, June 5, 2023, as various bakers return to the series as they compete to become the winners of a grand prize of $100,000 by recreating dishes based on the hints and clues left behind for them in the kitchen.

While Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp are ready to serve as the main judges of season 2, they will be joined by several celebrity personalities who will set challenges to test their skills and judge their baked goods.

Curtis Stone

Australian chef Curtis Stone is set to appear in Crime Scene Kitchen season 2 as one of the main judges of the Fox series. The celebrity chef gained a lot of recognition through his show, Take Home Chef, which was on air from 2006 to 2008. Stone further appeared on various other culinary shows such as Top Chef Masters, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, Top Chef Jr., Masterchef Australia, Cooking with Cutris, Surfing the Menu, My Kitchen Rules, and many more.

Yolanda Gampp

YouTuber and self-taught Canadian baker Yolanda Gampp is set to appear as a co-judge on the upcoming season of the Fox cooking show. The baker and cake designer started her channel in 2015 and gained success rather quickly, going viral only three months after its inception. She previously appeared in SugarStars and has her own cake businesses, Cakes by Yolanda and Sweet Fix.

Richard Blais

The American chef, television personality, and James Beard-nominated author Richard Blais is set to appear in the upcoming season of the cooking reality series as one of the guest judges in season 2. He is known for being on Bravo’s Top Chef, is the winner of Top Chef All-Stars, and currently serves as co-host of Next Level Chef.

NeNe Leakes

The former cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe Leakes’ real name is Linnethia Monique Johnson. The American reality television personality, actress, author, producer, and fashion designer is set to appear as a guest judge in Crime Scene Kitchen season 2. She also appeared on Glee and The New Normal and is the founder of a TV production company called NeNe Leakes Entertainment.

Dwight Howard

The professional NBA player is set to appear as a guest judge in season 2. Dwight played with the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, and Charlotte Hornets and is an eight-time All-Star in the NBA.

Martina McBride

American singer and songwriter Martina McBride is set to appear in the mystery cooking competition. The Grammy-nominated singer has sold more than 18 million albums and earned 14 gold, nine platinum, three double platinum, and two triple platinum certifications.

