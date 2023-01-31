Who is Brentt Leakes? NeNe Leakes' son clarifies gay claims in TikTok video 

NeNe Leakes' 23-year-old son Brentt Leakes recently caused quite the stir on social media, after he accidentally led netizens to believe he is gay while taking part in a popular TikTok trend.

However, in a follow-up video posted later, Brentt clarified that he is not.

NeNe Leaks also confirmed the same during her appearance on the Breakfast Club Podcast, where she explained the ordeal and said:

"Brentt is not gay. Not to my knowledge."

Why did people think that NeNe Leakes' son was coming out in his TikTok video?

What caused the confusion?

The now-viral TikTok which accidentally convinced netizens that Brentt had disclosed his sexual orientation, was posted over the weekend. It received a lot of traction, with users reacting positively to it.

In the video, the 23-year-old can be seen following a paper basketball challenge, where one aims to land paper balls in a basket. This is a rigged trend on TikTok. The caption on Brentt's video said:

"If I miss, I'm gay"

TikTok users said that the shot was clearly missed on purpose and that his snap at the end of the video made the declaration seem all too real.

The clarification

The surprise about the alleged coming-out video came a mere hours later.

Soon after the first TikTok went viral, Brentt posted another one that said:

“Just so y’all know I’m not gay, I love women. It’s just for Tik Tok.”

When Leakes posted the second video, it shocked users who truly believed he had come out.

theJasmineBRAND @thejasminebrand twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Nene Leakes’ son Brentt says he’s not gay after doing a TikTok joking about his sexuality Nene Leakes’ son Brentt says he’s not gay after doing a TikTok joking about his sexuality ❤️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/qr7ZSl6Qwk

NeNe Leakes also addressed the mistake on the Breakfast Club Podcast. She said:

"He called me up and was like, 'Mom, everybody is asking if I'm gay because I did this TikTok thing.' And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’"

She continued:

"And he was like, ‘OK, Mom, I’m not gay.'”

In brief, about Brentt Leakes

Dish Nation @DishNation 🏽 Sending love & light to Nene Leakes' son Brentt Leakes who reportedly suffered a heart attack and stroke earlier this month, #TMZ reports. Per the outlet, Brentt was hospitalized, but is out and currently going through rehabilitation and is expected to make a full recovery Sending love & light to Nene Leakes' son Brentt Leakes who reportedly suffered a heart attack and stroke earlier this month, #TMZ reports. Per the outlet, Brentt was hospitalized, but is out and currently going through rehabilitation and is expected to make a full recovery 🙏🏽 https://t.co/a2zMMq04ej

Brentt Leakes is the 23-year-old son of NeNe Leakes, an alum of Real Housewives of Atlanta. He is the owner of a nightclub advertised as a live entertainment lounge named Linnethia Lounge. The club is for people aged 21 and older.

Moreover, he owns a mobile hookah company called Who Want Smoke Hookahs.

Brentt's father and NeNe Leakes' husband Gregg Leakes passed away in 2021, after losing a battle with colon cancer. In an Instagram story, Brentt Leakes said:

“Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get. Time is so…valuable dog. I can’t express it. I’m learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day… Please go create memories with ya people.”

Brentt also suffered a stroke and a heart attack in early 2022. He was allegedly in a coma for months before he was released from the hospital.

He is a social media influencer mainly on TikTok, and owns a YouTube channel where he calls himself King Brentt.

Poll : 0 votes