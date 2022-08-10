What happened to The Breakfast Club? Internet reacts with memes as Angela Yee claims popular radio show is over 

It seems that the popular radio show The Breakfast Club might have come to an end. Co-host Angela Yee took to her Twitter account on Wednesday, August 10, to share the shocking revelations. While one might expect netizens to be disappointed when a popular show gets canceled, surprisingly, many took to social media to express joy.

The radio show was trending online after co-host Angela Yee tweeted:

“The breakfast club as you know it is officially over”

Angela Yee @angelayee The breakfast club as you know it is officially over 🫶🏽 The breakfast club as you know it is officially over 🫶🏽

Prior to the tweet, Yee had cryptically tweeted- “GOD is good!” It remains unclear whether the prior tweet was in reference to the show coming to an end.

An official announcement by The Breakfast Club's social media platforms was not made at the time of writing this article. Co-hosts DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God are yet to comment on the show coming to an end.

Netizens react to The Breakfast Club coming to an end

Surprisingly, several netizens were thrilled to hear that the New York City-based syndicated radio show has come to an end. It seems that the reactions are largely due to co-host Charlamagne's behavior towards women. The co-host was accused of attacking Black women several times on the show. In the past, the radio star was also acquitted of underage rape charges.

Charlamagne Tha God was called out for insulting female vocalists Brandy, Monica, Azealia Banks and comedian Mo’Nique in the past. The co-host branded the comedienne as the “Donkey of the day” in 2018. Following the same, Mo’Nique claimed that the radio host was contributing to the “destruction” of the Black community.

Charlamagne was also accused of committing rape against a 15-year-old girl and getting away with it by former NBA player Kwame Brown. Fellow radio show host DJ Funkmaster Flex also publicly accused Charlamagne of rape.

The growing controversy surrounding the radio show's co-host did not help them gain good reviews. Evidently, the show has lost the surplus of fans they had in the past. Currently, followers of Angela Yee have expressed excitement over the show ending. Many stated that they did not care about The Breakfast Club being “officially over.”

Check out a few tweets and fan responses that were posted online:

peacekeeper @blueprintnic @angelayee God may not be there when we want him to be but he gon’ show up when we need him @angelayee God may not be there when we want him to be but he gon’ show up when we need him https://t.co/rHdLaQfe9m

Reese's Lair @CadreBlack @angelayee Good riddance. Never listened in to the Breakfast Club. Don't care for the topics y'all talk about pertaining to the Black community anyway @angelayee Good riddance. Never listened in to the Breakfast Club. Don't care for the topics y'all talk about pertaining to the Black community anyway

About The Breakfast Club

The show launched in December 2010 and has since aired in over 80 markets across the United States. The radio show is best known for its interviews with rappers, that are also video tapped and uploaded on their official social media accounts.

The show has amassed several viral moments in recent years, from Kodak Black wearing a ski mask to the interview in 2018 to Soulja Boy’s popular “Drake?” meme.

Angela Yee’s feud with Charlamagne Tha God also garnered massive traction in 2019. The co-hosts’ friendship was tested after rapper Gucci Mane accused Yee of banning him from the radio show due to her thoughts about him.

Instead of showing support for his co-host, Charlamagne invited the rapper for a one-on-one chat on the show. Angela Yee publicly slammed her co-host for being disloyal and not standing up for her. While speaking to Say What’s In Live TV’s DJ Quicksilva, Yee said:

“I knew he was doing the interview, I just think that in general, if you work with somebody and someone is saying things like nasty things you can't even say on the radio in a really derogatory way, whether or not you work with that person...talking about a woman that way, 'cause I have never called anybody out of their name, I think that's the real issue. You can't just sit there and laugh when something like that happens."

Although the two were put in an awkward situation, they managed to put the incident behind them and continued hosting shows.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das