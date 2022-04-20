Who is Gia Casey? All about DJ Envy's wife as marriage revelations in new book takes over Twitter 

DJ Envy and Gia Casey have been making headlines in light of the release of their new book Real Life, Real Love: Lessons on Joy, Pain and The Magic That Held Us Together. During a candid interview with The Shade Room, the couple revealed explosive details from their two-decade long marriage about their unfortunate cheating scandal and their most intimate moments together. The two also addressed their relationship with HipHopDX and shared some of the touchiest moments of their lives- from teenage trauma to parenthood.

DJ Envy is known for his celebrated radio show The Breakfast Club. During their interview with The Shade Room, his wife shared that she was faking it in the bedroom. She said:

“I’m sure so many women could relate. You want to reward that man for that work, and the only reward that you have to offer is an orgasm. But even if I didn’t feel it, I would still be performative.”

The interview has since gone viral, with netizens commenting on the couple’s private life.

During RaaShaun “DJ Envy” and Gia Casey’s interview with HipHopDX, the latter touched on sensitive subjects, including the time she was slashed in the face with a razor by a group of girls in a New York City McDonald’s due to racial prejudice. Her husband expressed immense regret at being unable to protect his wife at the time.

Who is Gia Casey?

The 43-year-old is an Instagram sensation, podcast host, businesswoman and newly turned author. Gia Casey runs a YouTube channel called The Cassey Crew where she sits down with different guests and has tough conversations including love, dating, relationships, etc. Currently, the channel has accumulated over 25.9k subscribers.

The celebrity wife also has a large following of 380k followers on Instagram.

Gia and her husband DJ Envy have been in a long relationship. The two have known each other since high school and ended up getting married in 2001. Since then, they have grown a family of their own. They have six children and often showcase their beautiful life together on Instagram.

The couple’s relationship took a hit in 2012 when DJ Envy cheated on her. Since then, he has come forward and apologized. The two have worked on their relationship since. Speaking about how she dealt with the cheating scandal, she told The Shade Room:

“I have to accept him, accept what he did and move forward in a positive way where we’re both nurtured. Just because you have the ability to abuse somebody, doesn’t mean you should take that ability. Doesn’t mean that you should exploit that. Once I learned better, I was responsible to do better.”

Internet reacts to DJ Envy and Gia Casey’s relationship

Though the couple have been brutally open about the ups and downs of their relationship in the hopes of helping other couples, the internet has taken it as a reason to troll them and their marriage. Netizens took to social media to comment on what is clearly the couple’s privacy. A few tweets read:

Gia Casey and DJ Envy’s book is currently available at Barnes & Nobles, and Amazon.

