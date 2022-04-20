Who is Keenan Wyatt? Johnny Depp's friend and sound engineer claims actor did not kick Amber Heard over alleged James Franco affair

Johnny Depp's friend and sound engineer, Keenan Wyatt, appeared in court on Tuesday, April 19, to testify at the former’s ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

In his testimony, Wyatt narrated an incident when Heard yelled at him during a private flight. He also mentioned that he has “never seen” Depp abuse anybody and claimed that the actor did not kick Amber Heard over her alleged extra-marital affair with James Franco.

The testimony comes after Johnny Depp’s lawyers sent a subpoena to James Franco last year, claiming that the Spider-Man star started having an affair with Heard in 2015 while filming The Adderall Diaries.

Heard’s team has since denied the claims. Depp and Heard’s defamation trial began on April 11, 2022, inside a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, and is likely to take place across a time span of six weeks.

Everything to know about Keenan Wyatt

Keenan Wyatt is a sound engineer and Johnny Depp's old friend (Image via Law and Crime Network)

Keenan Wyatt is a sound engineer who previously worked with Johnny Depp on nearly all of his films since 1990s. He is also a friend of the actor and recently made news after appearing in court to testify about Depp and Heard’s relationship amid their legal battle.

Wyatt also shared that Depp often used an earpiece while shooting for films and heard his own dialogs alongside music while filming his scenes. The sound engineer reportedly read out the dialogs to Depp in his earpiece. Wyatt shared,

“Johnny typically likes to go to makeup in the morning and write his own dialogue, and rewrite his own dialogue. Sometimes, there's not enough time to learn them. So I would read them to him in his earpiece sometimes, along with music playing.”

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard The next witness called is Keenan Wyatt, a sound technician. Wyatt says he is good friends with Depp, and has known him for more than 25 years. They have worked together on "dozens" of films, including all five Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

Wyatt also shared that Depp first adopted the use of an earpiece while filming The Brave in 1997. The duo then continued to use the device on nearly every film they made together.

Not much is known about Keenan Wyatt’s personal life but along with working with Johnny Depp, he shared a cordial relationship with the actor and remained friends for over 25 years.

What did Keenan Wyatt say in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial?

Sound engineer Keenan Wyatt testified at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial (Image via Getty Images)

Sound engineer Keenan Wyatt was among the witnesses who recently testified in court at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial. Wyatt began his testimony by saying that Heard once yelled at him after he said Depp cares about her.

Wyatt shared that he joined the former couple on a private jet flight from Boston to Los Angeles in May 2014 when he noticed Heard was “being quiet and pouty” and giving Depp “the cold shoulder.”

The sound engineer claimed that at one point, he went up to Heard and told her something similar to "you know he [Depp] cares about you." However, he said that the actress was “abruptly loud” and screamed at him in response. He shared,

“And all of a sudden she snapped and started yelling at me. ‘How dare you talk to me? Get away from me’. So I went back to my seat and minded my own business. She was abruptly loud, it was a quiet plane – all of a sudden it got very loud.”

Keenan Wyatt on Boston flight approached AH to comfort her, she was pouty and giving JD the cold shoulder.

Amber Heard said "How dare you speak to me, get away from me"

JD said don't speak to my friend like that.

KW witnessed no violence from JD

In several instances during the hearing, Wyatt clarified that he had never seen Depp abuse anybody, including his former wife and two children. He also denounced the claim that the Pirates of the Caribbean star kicked Heard over her alleged extra-marital rumor with James Franco.

Heard previously claimed that Depp “verbally abused and kicked her” during a private flight over rumors of her alleged affair with Franco. As Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehfo cross-examined Keenan Wyatt about the incident, the latter mentioned that he “does not recall” the exact situation.

