Gucci Mane net worth: Rapper's fortune explored as he gifts wife Keyshia Ka'oir $1 million in cash for birthday

Rapper Gucci Mane has joined the likes of Cardi B as the latest artist to gift their spouse an exorbitant amount of money on their birthday. On January 6, the 41-year-old rapper gave his wife Keyshia Ka'oir $1 million in cash at her birthday bash on Thursday.

Keyshia Ka'oir took to Instagram and shared multiple snaps from her birthday party along with a clip where she opened her husband's present. The gift from Gucci also celebrates the birth of the couple's first child, their son, Ice Davis. Mane and his wife welcomed Ice on December 23.

37-year-old Keyshia also shared an Instagram story, which she captioned:

"My husband just gave me $1M for my push present!"

Gucci Mane is worth around $14 million

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Radric Delantic Davis (aka Gucci Mane) is worth an estimate of $14 million. However, other sources peg his net worth to be around $20 million. Most of the Atlanta-based rapper's fortune is from his musical career, which spans over 20 years.

In 2001, Gucci (who also goes by Guwop) produced his first compilation album titled La Flare with Str8 Drop Records. Four years later, around the age of 25, the rapper started his own record label, La Flaire Entertainment, by partnering with producer Zaytoven.

Throughout his rapping career of over two decades, Gucci Mane released 74 mixtapes, 15 studio albums, six compilation albums as well as two other albums where he collaborated with other artists. He also dropped around a hundred singles, almost half of which credit Gucci as a featured artist. Furthermore, the rapper's discography also includes seven EPs.

As a musical artist, Gucci Mane dropped his first studio album in 2005 titled Trap House, which peaked on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums list at the 20th position. Mane has had three of his albums certified Gold hits by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). These albums include - 2009's The State vs. Radric Davis, 2017's Mr. Davis, and 2018's Evil Genius.

Gucci's album, Evil Genius, features some singles certified Gold and Platinum by the RIAA last year. While official global record sales for the rapper's albums are not publicly known, the Alabama native has had his own record label, 1017 Records, since 2007. It seems that Gucci Mane's previous record label, La Flaire Entertainment, is now defunct.

The Wasted rapper's marriage with Keyshia Ka'oir in 2017 showcased a glimpse of his expensive lifestyle as their wedding celebrations reportedly cost $1.7 million. However, the wedding expenditure was paid by BET as they produced a 10-episode TV series featuring their wedding.

