What is Charlamagne Tha God's real name? Radio host set to chat on Ziwe Season 2 episode 1

Ziwe is all set to return with another season on Showtime. For season 2 episode 1 of the late-night variety show, we will have acclaimed comedian Ziwe engaging in a debate on Critical Race Theory and other social issues with Charlamagne Tha God, whose real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey.

Charlamagne Tha God is an acclaimed American radio host and television personality, famous for co-hosting the nationally syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club with DJ Envy and Angela Yee. He is also known for hosting the late-night talk show Tha God's Honest Truth on Comedy Central.

Before making his mark with The Breakfast Club, McKelvey had also worked as a radio personality for several radio stations and spent time as second mic on The Wendy Williams Experience with none other than Wendy Williams on VH1. He was also a VJ for The Week in Jams with DJ Envy and Sofi Green.

Charlamagne Tha God became a familiar name ever since his interview with Kanye West went viral. He is known for his to-the-point style of questioning and carefree attitude when engaging his guests in interviews.

It is intriguing how McKelvey got his stage name. In an interview with the New York Times, he reportedly revealed some information on how he got his name,

“I called myself Charles because I didn’t want the people who bought crack from me to know my real name. And then when I was in night school, I was reading in the history book about Charlemagne, which is French for Charles the Great.”

This is what inspired him to change his name and he added the "Tha God" part because according to him it sounded cool. Get ready to see more of Charlamagne Tha God on the Showtime talk show.

What is Ziwe all about? When will it air?

Ziwe is an American comedy television series by comedian, writer and internet personality Ziwe Fumudoh. It is based on the comedian's YouTube and Instagram Live series called Baited with Ziwe. The hilarious, yet sensitive variety show features a mix of musical numbers, sketches, and interviews that deal with and interrogate America’s racial problems as well as political and cultural issues.

The first season of the talk show gave us a hint of the comedian's satire and hilariously uncomfortable interrogations of race and social issues. The second season promises to bring on more. Apart from the host herself, the second season will see Charlamagne Tha God, Amandla Stenberg, Larry Owens, Jocelyn Bioh, Nore Davis, Sam Salvodon, Kaitlynn Edgar, Alizia Russell, and Ike Ufomadu.

ziwe @ziwe i asked charlamagne tha god about comparing himself to martin luther king jr i asked charlamagne tha god about comparing himself to martin luther king jr https://t.co/oAvxKfyKkf

Ziwe Season 2 will be released on Showtime on May 1 2022 at 11 pm ET/PT. To watch the talk show, viewers will be required to hold a Showtime subscription which starts from $3.99 for the first four months and then $10.99 per month.

Catch the acclaimed comedian returning for another season of her talk show this May, produced by A24 for Showtime.

Edited by Somava