Crime Scene Kitchen season 2 release date, air time, and plot on Fox

Crime Scene Kitchen is set to return to screens with another season this week. The upcoming season of the Fox cooking show will be bigger than it was in season 1 as it gets ready to welcome both professionally trained bakers as well as amateur bakers as they go up against each other in order to win the grand prize of $100,000.

The show’s description reads:

"Joel McHale returns to the Crime Scene Kitchen to assist a batch of culinary detectives trying to decode which dish they’ve been tasked with baking using only the clues that have been left behind for them."

Tune in on Monday, June 5, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Crime Scene Kitchen season 2 on Fox.

Crime Scene Kitchen returns to Fox with judges Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp

In the upcoming season of the mystery culinary competition, the contestants will be tasked with recreating dishes without actually seeing them. All they have, in order to guess the dish they’re preparing, are the hints left behind for them.

Crime Scene Kitchen season 2 will feature two sets of bakers, professionally trained and amateurs, as they get ready to compete in teams of two as they bake based on certain clues. In the trailer for the show, Joel McHale tells the contestants that they have a mystery to solve, and in a later confessional, he added that he’s “so glad” that the show is returning to screens.

In the upcoming season, Joel will be joined by Take Home Chef Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp as they serve as judges on Crime Scene Kitchen season 2. Since the show features trained bakers vs. self-taught bakers, Curtis explained the concept as he and Yolanda tried to work with Joel.

He further added that the creators wanted to make sure that the show was harder than ever, and Yolanda added that during the show, it’s going to come down to every single detail.

Joel added:

"The number of things that have to come together at the same time is insane."

Set to compete in Crime Scene Kitchen season 2:

Torre and Michelle

Steph and Cherry

Donovan and Dayveon

Kathleen and Hannah

T and Fadi

Kristy and Tarsha

Bob and Vikki

Amber and Yassmeen

Laissa and Camille

Ricky and DJ

Christina and Jenae

Sherry and Sally

During the course of the show, several guest judges will appear in order to judge the bakers, including Richard Blais, Nene Leakes, Dwight Howard, and Martina McBride. The guest judges will not only taste the food prepared in the kitchen but will also set challenges in the series.

In the trailer, Richard Blais stated that he wanted to set a challenge that would test the contestants' knowledge and skills in a way that hasn’t been seen on the Fox cooking show before.

The clip further shows the contestants at odds with each other as things get heated and the teams stop working with one another. One teammate is certain that the dish they’re supposed to bake in one of the episodes is a blackened cheesecake, while her teammate disagrees.

