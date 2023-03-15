Crumbl introduces New Butterscotch Chip Cookies and more for this week

For the week ending March 18, 2023, Crumbl bakes fresh Butterscotch Chip Cookies in addition to other items. The Cookie Bakery chain releases many cookies with special themes to mark St. Patrick's Day.

The following cookies may be found on Crumbl's menu:

Butterscotch Chip Cookie - A cookie with butterscotch chips and salt flakes.

Mallow Creme Cookie featuring Lucky Charms - A cookie with white drops topped with vanilla marshmallow frosting and Lucky Charms marshmallows.

Gold Coin Sugar Cookie - A sugar cookie topped with vanilla icing and a chocolate gold coin.

Mint Brownie Cookie - A chocolate brownie cookie topped with mint icing and chocolate ganache.

Cookies & Cream Cookie - A marbled chocolate-and-vanilla cookie topped with a white chocolate drizzle and crumbled cookie pieces.

Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie - A cookie with milk chocolate chips.

Mystery Cookie - This one varies by location.

Crumbl Bakes sold blueberry crumble cakes and other items last week

Through March 11, 2023, Crumbl baked Blueberry Crumb Cake Cookies and other cookies for their seasonal cookie menu. Here is Crumbl's complete list of cookies:

Blueberry Crumb Cake Cookie - A lemony graham cookie topped with and lemon glaze and blueberries.

Ultimate Peanut Butter Cookie - A peanut butter cookie filled with peanut butter, rolled in sugar, and drizzled with peanut butter.

Dark Dream Cookie - A chocolate cookie packed and topped with semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Cookie Dough Cookie - A brown sugar cookie topped with cookie dough buttercream and cookie dough pieces.

Classic Pink Sugar Cookie - A vanilla sugar cookie topped with a pink-colored, almond frosting.

- A vanilla sugar cookie topped with a pink-colored, almond frosting. Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie - A cookie with milk chocolate chips.

Crumbl Cookies also recently added Neapolitan Cookies in the month of February

During the week ending February 25, 2023, Crumbl Cookies announced freshly baked Neapolitan Cookies and other limited-edition cookies.

The Neapolitan Cookie, the Vanilla Glaze Cookie with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, the Birthday Cake Cookie, and the Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip Cookie were all available at Crumbl Cookies throughout the week ending February 25.

The menu also offers timeless favorites like the Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie and the Pink Sugar Cookie.

In brief, about Crumbl Cookies

According to the firm's website, Crumble Cookies is the nation's fastest-growing cookie company, with over 600 bakeries scattered throughout 47 states. Customers can always rely on staff members to bake excellent cookies right in front of them, regardless of the design and aesthetic of each store.

Nevertheless, there is a catch. At the restaurant, four to five menu items are replaced each week. This well-known and contentious aspect of Crumbl ensures its appeal.

