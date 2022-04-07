Kit Kat debuts Blueberry Muffin bars: Where to buy, release date, sizes, and everything to know about the flavor available for a limited time

What could be better than the crunchiness of Kit Kat mixed with the fruity deliciousness of a blueberry muffin? Yes, that’s precisely what you’ll get in the new limited-edition flavor of your favorite breaktime chocolate bar.

Veering away from its traditional chocolate and wafer combination, the bar will now have the taste of the delectable blueberry muffin along with graham cookie pieces — all of these encapsulated by the crunchy wafer.

Announcing the release of the new flavor on Wednesday, the company, per NY Daily News, claimed that this new flavored bar would be the same as biting into “a fresh blueberry muffin, straight out of the oven.”

Everything to know about Kit Kat’s new Blueberry Muffin bars

Even for classic brands in the food industry, pushing the envelope is always necessary. From Burger King announcing peanut butter stackers and fries in South Korea to McDonald’s taking it one step further and collaborating with a tuft maker to release Crispy Chicken Sandwich-like rugs, each brand has been on its toes in coming up with innovative ideas to keep their customers appeased.

Kit Kat is no different. Whether it is a constant change in the various packs to introducing new limited-edition flavors like key lime pie bars or strawberry and dark chocolate flavored bars, the effort to create something new never stops.

Adding to the line of limited edition flavors, the new blueberry muffin bar appears in a subtle lavender tone, unlike the rich brown that people are used to typically seeing. The bars will be available in stores across the country starting this month and will continue until supplies last. It will be sold in three sizes: 1.5 oz. standard sized bar, the 3 oz. king size bar and the 0.49 oz snack size bar.

Prices vary depending upon the place the bar is sold.

Dan Williard, Brand Manager of Kit Kat, said in a press release,

“Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites; it has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required.”

Per reports from People magazine, writers were invited to try the newly added flavor, the creamy muffin batter and juicy blueberry taste is most evident in the first bite itself. The graham cracker pieces, also shrouded in the mix, have a mellow buttery flavor.

The reviews have all favored the sweet treat offered by Kit Kat, so if you want to have a popular bakery treat in the form of classic candy, head on out to your convenience store to search for the Blueberry Muffin bar.

Edited by Srijan Sen