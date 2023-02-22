Crumbl Cookies introduces Neapolitan Cookies and more for this week

Crumbl Cookies has announced freshly-baked Neapolitan Cookies and other limited-edition cookies for the week ending February 25, 2023. This is part of the brand's regular menu change, which offers six delectable cookie varieties for customers every week.

The cookies on offer are swapped at an interval of seven days.

For the week ending on Saturday, February 25, Crumbl Cookies' menu will include the Neapolitan Cookie, the Vanilla Glaze Cookie with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, the Birthday Cake Cookie and the Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip Cookie. Along with these, the menu also includes classics like the the Milk Chocolate Chip cookie and the Pink Sugar Cookie.

A mystery cookie, varying by brand outlet, is also available for this week.

A quick rundown of this week's delectable sweet treats on the Crumbl Cookies menu

Crumbl Cookies @CrumblCookies



VANILLA GLAZE FT. CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH

🥜 CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CHIP

BIRTHDAY CAKE

NEAPOLITAN (NEW)

MYSTERY COOKIE

CLASSIC PINK SUGAR

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP It's no mystery that you'll LOVE this week's lineup 🤩 Feb 20-25:VANILLA GLAZE FT. CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH🥜 CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CHIPBIRTHDAY CAKENEAPOLITAN (NEW)MYSTERY COOKIECLASSIC PINK SUGARMILK CHOCOLATE CHIP It's no mystery that you'll LOVE this week's lineup 🤩 Feb 20-25: 👇✨ VANILLA GLAZE FT. CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH™🥜 CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CHIP🎂 BIRTHDAY CAKE🍓 NEAPOLITAN (NEW)⁉️ MYSTERY COOKIE🍭 CLASSIC PINK SUGAR🍪 MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP https://t.co/jWMhjZx97v

The brand's website describes this week's cookie offerings as follows:

Neapolitan Cookie - A vanilla cookie stacked on a chocolate cookie topped with tart strawberry frosting.

- A vanilla cookie stacked on a chocolate cookie topped with tart strawberry frosting. Vanilla Glaze Cookie featuring Cinnamon Toast Crunch - A cinnamon sugar cookie topped with crushed Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal pieces and vanilla cream cheese glaze. Comes with a sprinkling of cinnamon sugar.

- A cinnamon sugar cookie topped with crushed Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal pieces and vanilla cream cheese glaze. Comes with a sprinkling of cinnamon sugar. Birthday Cake Cookie - A cake batter cookie topped with vanilla cream cheese frosting and rainbow sprinkles.

- A cake batter cookie topped with vanilla cream cheese frosting and rainbow sprinkles. Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip Cookie - A chocolate cookie topped with Reese's peanut butter chips.

- A chocolate cookie topped with Reese's peanut butter chips. Classic Pink Sugar Cookie - A simple vanilla sugar cookie topped with pink almond frosting.

- A simple vanilla sugar cookie topped with pink almond frosting. Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie - A favorite on the menu, featuring chocolate chips.

- A favorite on the menu, featuring chocolate chips. Mystery Cookie - A cookie that varies by store. Check out the Crumbl mobile app to see what's being offered near you.

Crumbl Cookies' previous February rotations included a new Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cookie and a Peanut Butter Banana Cookie

Crumbl Cookies @CrumblCookies



Original featuring M&M's Candies (Valentines) (NEW)

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

CONFETTI (VALENTINE) (NEW)

CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRY (NEW)

CHOCOLATE CARAMEL

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP Melt their heart with this week’s lineup! 🥰 Feb 13 - 18:Original featuring M&M'sCandies (Valentines) (NEW)NEW YORK CHEESECAKECONFETTI (VALENTINE) (NEW)CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRY (NEW)CHOCOLATE CARAMELMILK CHOCOLATE CHIP Melt their heart with this week’s lineup! 🥰 Feb 13 - 18: 👇🔴 Original featuring M&M's® Candies (Valentines) (NEW)🍰 NEW YORK CHEESECAKE🎉 CONFETTI (VALENTINE) (NEW)🍓 CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRY (NEW)🍫 CHOCOLATE CARAMEL🍪 MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP https://t.co/ddSyiXM6En

For the Valentine's Day week, which ended on February 18, 2023, the Crumbl Cookies menu offered Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cookies and other delicacies as part of their limited-time rotation:

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cookie - A chocolate and cookies-and-cream cookie. Comes topped with strawberry cream cheese frosting and a semi-sweet chocolate drizzle.

- A chocolate and cookies-and-cream cookie. Comes topped with strawberry cream cheese frosting and a semi-sweet chocolate drizzle. Original Cookie featuring M&M's Candies (Valentines) - A cookie with M&M's Valentine's Day colors.

- A cookie with M&M's Valentine's Day colors. Confetti Cookie (Valentine) - A sugar cookie topped with heart-shaped Valentine sprinkles.

- A sugar cookie topped with heart-shaped Valentine sprinkles. Chocolate Caramel Cookie - A chocolate cookie topped with caramel. Comes with a caramel piece and a dusting of sea salt.

- A chocolate cookie topped with caramel. Comes with a caramel piece and a dusting of sea salt. New York Cheesecake Cookie - A buttery graham cracker cookie topped with vanilla cheesecake frosting and graham-cracker-crust streusel.

Besides these, the brand also brought back the classic Milk Chocolate Cookie.

Crumbl Cookies @CrumblCookies Feb 6 - 11:



SUGAR FT. MOTHER'S CIRCUS ANIMAL

CHOCOLATE CAKE

🧈 KENTUCKY BUTTER CAKE

PEANUT BUTTER BANANA (NEW)

CLASSIC PINK SUGAR

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP We are in LOVE with this lineup!Feb 6 - 11:SUGAR FT. MOTHER'SCIRCUS ANIMALCHOCOLATE CAKE🧈 KENTUCKY BUTTER CAKEPEANUT BUTTER BANANA (NEW)CLASSIC PINK SUGARMILK CHOCOLATE CHIP We are in LOVE with this lineup! 😍 Feb 6 - 11: 👇🎪 SUGAR FT. MOTHER'S® CIRCUS ANIMAL™️🍫 CHOCOLATE CAKE🧈 KENTUCKY BUTTER CAKE🍌 PEANUT BUTTER BANANA (NEW)🍭 CLASSIC PINK SUGAR🍪 MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP https://t.co/FqUfWrmozp

Crumbl Cookies introduced a Peanut Butter Banana Cookie for the week spanning February 6 to February 11. The new offering was a chunky oatmeal cookie that came topped with delicious banana frosting, a peanut butter drizzle, and a dried banana chip.

The other offerings for that week were:

Chocolate Cake Cookie - A chocolate cookie topped with chocolate fudge frosting and chocolate curls.

- A chocolate cookie topped with chocolate fudge frosting and chocolate curls. Sugar Cookie featuring Mother’s Circus Animal - A rainbow sprinkles cookie topped with a layer of melty white chips, rainbow sprinkles, and a Mother’s Original Circus Animal Cookie.

- A rainbow sprinkles cookie topped with a layer of melty white chips, rainbow sprinkles, and a Mother’s Original Circus Animal Cookie. Kentucky Butter Cake Cookie - A yellow butter cake cookie covered with a buttery glaze.

Besides these, the brand also brought back the classic Milk Chocolate Cookie and the fan-favorite pink sugar cookie, which is a vanilla sugar cookie topped with pink, almond-flavored frosting. The week als included a mystery cookie, varying by location.

In brief, about Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl Cookies @CrumblCookies Any cookie can be breakfast if you eat it early enough Any cookie can be breakfast if you eat it early enough 🍪 https://t.co/88L4yyiS4y

According to the brand's website, Crumble Cookies is the nation's fastest-growing cookie company, with over 600 bakeries spread across 47 states. Regardless of the variances in the decor and aesthetic of each store, customers can always depend on staff members to bake delicious cookies right in front of them.

There is, however, a catch. Every week, four to five menu items are replaced at the restaurant. This well-known and disputed element of Crumbl ensures its popularity.

Poll : 0 votes