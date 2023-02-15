Crumbl Cookies launches Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cookie and more for this week

Crumbl Cookies creates fresh Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cookies and other treats for their limited-time cookie rotation, which runs through February 18, 2023.

This week's cookies have a Valentine's Day theme (the romantic holiday is on Tuesday) and feature the following:

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cookie - A chocolate, cookies-and-cream cookie topped with strawberry cream cheese frosting and a semi-sweet chocolate drizzle.

- A chocolate, cookies-and-cream cookie topped with strawberry cream cheese frosting and a semi-sweet chocolate drizzle. Original Cookie featuring M&M's Candies (Valentines) - A cookie with M&M's sporting Valentine's Day colors.

- A cookie with M&M's sporting Valentine's Day colors. Confetti Cookie (Valentine) - A sugar cookie with heart-shaped, Valentine sprinkles.

- A sugar cookie with heart-shaped, Valentine sprinkles. Chocolate Caramel Cookie - A chocolate cookie topped with caramel, a caramel piece, and a sprinkle of sea salt.

- A chocolate cookie topped with caramel, a caramel piece, and a sprinkle of sea salt. New York Cheesecake Cookie - A buttery graham cracker cookie topped with vanilla cheesecake frosting and graham-cracker-crust streusel.

- A buttery graham cracker cookie topped with vanilla cheesecake frosting and graham-cracker-crust streusel. Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie - A cookie with milk chocolate chips.

Crumbl Cookies has also recently baked new peanut butter banana cookies that were available for the week ending on February 11, 2023

For the week ending on February 11, 2023, Crumbl produced fresh Peanut Butter Banana Cookies in addition to other cookies for their rotating cookie menu.

These were the limited-edition Crumbl Cookies:

Peanut Butter Banana Cookie - A chunky oatmeal cookie topped with banana frosting, a peanut butter drizzle, and a dried banana chip.

- A chunky oatmeal cookie topped with banana frosting, a peanut butter drizzle, and a dried banana chip. Chocolate Cake Cookie - A chocolate cookie topped with chocolate fudge frosting and chocolate curls.

- A chocolate cookie topped with chocolate fudge frosting and chocolate curls. Sugar Cookie featuring Mother’s Circus Animal - A rainbow sprinkles cookie topped with a layer of melty white chips, a Mother’s Original Circus Animal Cookie, and rainbow sprinkles.

- A rainbow sprinkles cookie topped with a layer of melty white chips, a Mother’s Original Circus Animal Cookie, and rainbow sprinkles. Kentucky Butter Cake Cookie - A yellow butter cake cookie covered with a buttery glaze.

- A yellow butter cake cookie covered with a buttery glaze. Classic Pink Sugar Cookie - A vanilla sugar cookie topped with pink, almond-flavored frosting.

- A vanilla sugar cookie topped with pink, almond-flavored frosting. Milk Chocolate Cookie - A cookie with milk chocolate chips.

- A cookie with milk chocolate chips. Mystery Cookie - A cookie that varies by location (you'll have to check with your local store to discover what they're offering).

For the week ending on February 4, 2023, Crumbl Cookies also sold Churro Cookies in addition to other limited-edition treats. Their menu is updated every week, offering customers six brand-new mouthwatering options to sample.

About Crumbl Cookies

The nation's fastest-growing cookie firm, Crumble Cookies, has over 600 bakeries dispersed over 47 states, according to their website. Customers can always count on staff members to produce delicious cookies right in front of them, regardless of the differences in the decor and aesthetic of each store.

However, there is a catch. Four to five menu items are switched out at the restaurant each week. This well-known and contentious aspect of Crumbl ensures the establishment's appeal.

Poll : 0 votes