Crumbl Cookies introduces Churro-flavored treats and more for this week

Crumbl Cookies has introduced Churro Cookies and other limited-edition cookies for the week ending February 4, 2023. Each week, their menu changes and provides consumers with six new delectable varieties to try.

This week at Crumbl Cookies, customers can expect to find the following items:

Churro Cookie - A crispy cinnamon cookie topped with cinnamon buttercream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

Blueberry Muffin Cookie - A buttery, blueberry cookie topped with a crunchy, blueberry muffin streusel.

Chocolate Cookies & Cream Cookie - A chocolate cookie with creamy white chips and cookie-and-cream pieces.

Key Lime Pie Cookie - A graham cracker cookie topped with lime filling, a rosette of whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, and a fresh lime slice.

Classic Pink Sugar Cookie - A vanilla sugar cookie topped with pink almond frosting.

Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie - A cookie with milk chocolate chips.

Crumbl Cookies also released Caramel Cake Cookies and other treats for January 23 to January 28, 2023

Crumbl Cookies offered Caramel Cake Cookies and other cookies as part of a limited-time offer for the week ending January 28, 2023. Consumers could find the following items in the previous week:

Caramel Cake Cookie - A caramel sugar cookie topped with caramel glaze.

French Silk Pie Cookie - A chocolate pie cookie topped with mousse, lightly whipped cream, and chocolate curls.

Classic Peanut Butter Cookie - A traditional peanut butter cookie decorated with a cross-hatch pattern on top.

Lemon Cupcake Cookie - A lemony vanilla cookie topped with lemon frosting and white sprinkles.

Classic Pink Sugar Cookie - A vanilla sugar cookie topped with pink-colored, almond frosting.

Milk Chocolate Chip - A cookie with milk chocolate chips.

Mystery Cookie -This one varies by location (you can see what's available in the Crumbl app).

Raspberry Donut Cookies was a big hit by Crumbl Cookies in a limited period of time

Crumbl Cookies has launched new Raspberry Donut cookies on its menu as part of its weekly flavor release for the week ending January 21, 2023.

The new Raspberry Donut-flavored sweet treat, which was only available for a short time, contains a soft donut biscuit topped with powdered sugar. Small powdered donut pieces and raspberry preserves are then sprinkled on top.

According to the Crumble Cookies website, the nation's fastest-growing cookie company has over 600 bakeries spread throughout 47 states. The decor and aesthetic of each location may differ, but customers can always expect staff members to make delectable types of cookies right in front of them.

There is, however, a catch. Every week, four to five menu items are changed at the restaurant. This well-known and hotly debated element of Crumbl ensures the restaurant's popularity.

