Crumbl Cookies launches new Raspberry Donut Cookies and more for this week

For the week ending January 21, 2023, Crumbl Cookies has added new Raspberry Donut cookies to the menu as part of its weekly flavor release.

Available for a limited time, the new Raspberry Donut-flavored sweet treat features a soft donut cookie covered with powdered sugar. It is then topped with mini powdered donut pieces and raspberry preserves.

Crumbl Cookies is known among customers for its flavor lineup, which changes every week, with some classics remaining constant and some rotating as well as new flavors. Last week's Crumbl lineup featured the following items:

Lemon Cheesecake Cookie - A buttery graham cracker cookie topped with lemon curd, lemon cheesecake frosting, and finished with a fresh lemon slice. Classic Pink Sugar Cookie - A sugar cookie topped with almond frosting that is pink in color. Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie - An all-time favorite with chocolate chips. Peanut Butter Cup Cookie featuring Reese's - A peanut butter cookie topped with peanut butter and chopped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Confetti Cake Cookie - A sugar cookie topped with pink vanilla cream cheese and confetti sprinkles. Rocky Road Cookie - A chocolate cookie with a marshmallow filling, topped with almonds and semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Crumbl Cookies bakes a new Cowboy cookie along with other delicacies for the week ending 21st Jan 2023

For this week, Crumbl will also be introducing the new Cowboy Cookie alongside the aforementioned Raspberry Doughnut Cookie.

Warm oatmeal cookie dough is the backbone of the Cowboy treat, which is then dotted with semi-sweet chocolate chips, sweetened coconut, and crunchy toasted pecans.

Other items in the Crumbl Cookies lineup for the week are:

Classic Pink Sugar Cookie - A sugar cookie with pink-coloured almond frosting. Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie - A classic cookie with milk chocolate chips. Chocolate Crumb Cookie featuring Oreo - An Oreo-filled chocolate cookie topped with vanilla cream cheese frosting and finished off with a sprinkling of Oreo chocolate wafer crumbs. Honey Bun Cookie - A honey bun-shaped cinnamon cookie topped with honey butter glaze.

More About Crumbl Cookies

As per the Crumble Cookies website, the nation's fastest-growing cookie firm has more than 600+ bakeries scattered across 47 states.

The design and style of each Crumbl Cookies store may vary, but customers can always count on seeing staff members creating mouthwatering quantities of cookies in front of them. However, there is a catch.

At the restaurant, four to five menu items are updated every week. This aspect of Crumbl, which is well-known and highly contested, ensures the restaurant's appeal.

The technique, according to sources, was put into place in late 2018 in response to the chain's quick expansion and rising customer demand for novel flavor experiences.

