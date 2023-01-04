Crumbl Cookies' New Year’s week line-up explored as brand bakes new Strawberry Crumb Cake flavored treat

Crumbl Cookies' delightful new Strawberry Crumb Cake Cookie has effortlessly transitioned from its festive offerings to spring.

The strawberry crumb cake delicacy, which typically comprises layers of delicious vanilla cake, fresh strawberries, and a crumbly crumb topping, is served as the inspiration for Crumbl's new Strawberry Crumb Cake Cookie. A buttery strawberry-flavored cookie foundation with strawberry vanilla streusel and milky frosting compensates for Crumbl's version of the seasonal delicacy.

Tierney 🌌🫨🌌 @Digitalbooklett Got to try a strawberry crumb cake cookie from crumbl, pretty good!!! \o/ Got to try a strawberry crumb cake cookie from crumbl, pretty good!!! \o/🍪 https://t.co/bVCMaGyOyl

Crumbl Cookies is not only serving up a new Strawberry Crumb Cake Cookie, there are more cookies in New Year's week line-up

For the week ending January 7, 2023, Crumbl will bake new Strawberry Crumb Cake Cookies and other cookies as part of their seasonal rotation.

Zerina @ZerinaX



Strawberry crumb cake!! Crumbl Cookies @CrumblCookies



🧁 NILLA BEAN CUPCAKE

STRAWBERRY CRUMB CAKE (NEW)

CORNBREAD

🥜 PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY

CLASSIC PINK SUGAR

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP New year, same ICONIC Sunday flavor drops 🤩 Jan 2 - 7:🧁 NILLA BEAN CUPCAKESTRAWBERRY CRUMB CAKE (NEW)CORNBREAD🥜 PEANUT BUTTER & JELLYCLASSIC PINK SUGARMILK CHOCOLATE CHIP New year, same ICONIC Sunday flavor drops 🤩 Jan 2 - 7: 👇🧁 NILLA BEAN CUPCAKE🍓 STRAWBERRY CRUMB CAKE (NEW)🌽 CORNBREAD🥜 PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY🍭 CLASSIC PINK SUGAR🍪 MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP https://t.co/VbZgSouUGF It’s that time againStrawberry crumb cake!! twitter.com/crumblcookies/… It’s that time again Strawberry crumb cake!! twitter.com/crumblcookies/…

The Crumbl Cookies lineup for this week includes:

New Strawberry Crumb Cake Cookie - A buttery strawberry cookie covered in a milky frosting and topped with strawberry vanilla streusel.

- A buttery strawberry cookie covered in a milky frosting and topped with strawberry vanilla streusel. Nilla Bean Cupcake Cookie - A vanilla bean cookie with a cake-like texture that is topped with vanilla cream cheese icing and white sprinkles.

- A vanilla bean cookie with a cake-like texture that is topped with vanilla cream cheese icing and white sprinkles. Cornbread Cookie - A cornbread cookie with a layer of honey butter frosting, a drizzle of honey, and a dollop of honey butter glaze on top.

- A cornbread cookie with a layer of honey butter frosting, a drizzle of honey, and a dollop of honey butter glaze on top. Peanut Butter & Jelly Cookie - A peanut butter cookie covered with raspberry jam and peanut butter mousse.

- A peanut butter cookie covered with raspberry jam and peanut butter mousse. Classic Pink Sugar Cookie - A vanilla sugar cookie with pink almond icing on top.

- A vanilla sugar cookie with pink almond icing on top. Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie - A cookie with milk chocolate chips.

In December 2022, Crumbl released Tres Leches Cookies and more

With the addition of new Tres Leches Cookies and other delights, Crumbl closed out 2022 with a variety of only-available cookies for the week of December 31, 2022.

Tres Leches Cookies is made of a buttery, cake-like cookie with whipped cream, fresh strawberries, and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar on top. A serving of tres leches sauce is included with it.

Alan Walters @alanwdsl @CrumblCookies just following up to see if I can get some icing for my tres leches cookies? @CrumblCookies just following up to see if I can get some icing for my tres leches cookies? https://t.co/iXm8fbT6yG

The Crumbl cookie lineup for this week, apart from Tres Leches Cookies, includes:

Galaxy Brownie Cookie

Vanilla Crumb Cake Cookie featuring Golden Oreos

Ultimate Peanut Butter Cookie

Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie

Classic Pink Sugar Cookie

More About Crumbl Cookies

Just four years after its founding, the nation's fastest-growing cookie company (according to its website) has more than 600+ bakeries spread throughout 47 states.

Although each Crumbl Cookies location has a unique layout and aesthetic, visitors can expect to see employees baking delectable batches of cookies right before their eyes. There is a catch, though. Four to five menu items are changed weekly at the restaurant. This feature of Crumbl, which is hotly debated and well-known, guarantees the restaurant's appeal.

According to reports, the practice was implemented in late 2018 in response to growing customer demand for new flavor experiences and the chain's rapid growth.

Poll : 0 votes