All you need to know about Girl Scouts’ new Raspberry Rally cookies

As exclusive reports revealed on Tuesday, the Girl Scouts launched the 2023 cookie season with a new partnership and their newest fruit-flavored cookie.

According to a press release, the new "Raspberry Rally" is referred to as the beloved Thin Mints' "sister cookie." The new treat has a raspberry flavor rather than mint, but it is coated in the same chocolaty coating as the minty fan favorite.

A detailed look up at the Girl Scouts' Rasperry Rallies along with new additions. Also, want to know how to order them? Here's everything

The newest Girl Scout cookies will only be offered online via direct shipment before you go out looking for a box of Raspberry Rallies. Per a press release, they are being marketed that way to improve "girls' e-commerce sales and entrepreneurship skills."

Here's how you can order them:

If you know a Girl Scout who has signed up, get in touch with her to find out how she is selling cookies. If you need help finding a booth to buy cookies from, please contact your local council, or a Girl Scout you know, or use our cookie finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org.

To receive updates on Girl Scout Cookie sales and other interesting events, you may also text COOKIES to 59618. Read the SMS Privacy Policy and the Terms and Conditions for further information.

By entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder, cookie lovers will be able to start ordering cookies that will be delivered right to their homes starting on February 27. You can use this link to locate a nearby booth, make a cookie purchase, or give cookies to a local charity.

Wendy Lou, GSUSA's chief revenue officer, said in a statement:

"What makes Girl Scout Cookies even sweeter? Behind every box is a girl learning important skills to power her leadership journey and unlock a world of opportunities. Financial literacy is not only a critical skill required for entrepreneurship, but an essential life skill."

In addition to the introduction of the Raspberry Rally cookies, cookie lovers can also indulge in Tagalongs, Samoas, Caramel DeLites, Thin Mints, and more.

A little about Girl Scouts Cookie Program

The Girl Scouts Cookie Program funds activities like service projects, troop travel, and summer camps while teaching girls across the nation valuable entrepreneurial skills. Our cookie entrepreneurs have recently dealt with a range of difficulties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, including limitations on in-person sales and inventory shortages.

One of the Girl Scouts' bakeries, Little Brownie Bakers, recently announced anticipated inventory problems for the 2023 season. The scarcity will consequently affect the timing of local cookie sales by select councils.

Poll : 0 votes