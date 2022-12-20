“Will there be a reunion soon?”: Too Hot To Handle fans want a reunion episode to find out which couple is still together 

The finale of Too Hot to Handle season 4 was released on Netflix on Wednesday, December 14 at 3 am ET. The season ended with three couples leaving the Caribbean house together--Jawahir and Nick, James and Brittan, and Kayla and Seb. Meanwhile, Dominique, Imogen, Nigel, Flavia, Ethan, Creed and Shawn were unable to find a partner for themselves on season 4 of Too Hot to Handle.

While the pairs are frequently seen interacting on each other's Instagram posts, and most of the cast is hanging out together in London, with the exception of Sophie, there has been no official announcement regarding whether the couples are together or not.

Creed and Flavia broke up in front of the cameras but have now been posting photos together in London, with Creed commenting "she is unreal" on Flavia’s Instagram post. Fans suspect that the pair might have gotten back together off camera.

Too Hot to Handle fans want Netflix to soon release a reunion episode or announce a date for the same as they want to learn which relationships have lasted in real life and whether some of the other "single" contestants managed to reconnect.

Cheryl Nikita @cheryl_nikita 🫠 #toohottohandle #TooHottoHandleS4 @netflix I need to know who is still together from Too Hot to Handle!!!! Will there be a reunion soon? I need to know who is still together from Too Hot to Handle!!!! Will there be a reunion soon? 😬🫠 #toohottohandle #TooHottoHandleS4 @netflix

Too Hot to Handle fans left wondering about the fate of their favorite couples

Fans of the latest installment of the popular reality show have noticed the stars interacting with each other on Instagram. Kayla had commented "insane" on one of Seb's posts, while Jawahir also complimented Nick in an Instagram post. Brittan went so far as to comment "We do love him" on one of James' social media pictures. None of the couples have denied or confirmed their relationship since the show was shot in the summer of 2022.

Netflix has not released any reunion episodes of the past 3 seasons of Too Hot to Handle, but fans are now eager to officially learn the relationship status of the contestants.

loom @loomishaa when’s the reunion? I need the post drama asap #toohottohandle when’s the reunion? I need the post drama asap #toohottohandle

Laone 🇧🇼 🗡📿⚡️ @LaonePeter_97 because they are the people's favorites.I haven't seen Seb and Kayla together too.I think because those 2 couples would be the reason people watch the reunion. @MaryLuchies I think Netflix won't allow thembecause they are the people's favorites.I haven't seen Seb and Kayla together too.I think because those 2 couples would be the reason people watch the reunion. #toohottohandle @MaryLuchies I think Netflix won't allow them 😭because they are the people's favorites.I haven't seen Seb and Kayla together too.I think because those 2 couples would be the reason people watch the reunion. #toohottohandle

Mary luchies @MaryLuchies

She got extra 1k followers for posting this and now at 90k

I can’t wait for the reunion 🥰🥰



#toohottohandle #TooHottoHandleS4 She posted this and deleted after 15 minsShe got extra 1k followers for posting this and now at 90kI can’t wait for the reunion 🥰🥰 She posted this and deleted after 15 mins 😭😭😂She got extra 1k followers for posting this and now at 90kI can’t wait for the reunion 🥰🥰#toohottohandle #TooHottoHandleS4 https://t.co/X3LUw7wuRC

ianne @iamiannew #toohottohandle4 @nick_kici is not following Jawa on IG so i guess they’re not together anymore??? I need the reunion ASAP!!!! Hahaha #TooHotToHandle @nick_kici is not following Jawa on IG so i guess they’re not together anymore??? I need the reunion ASAP!!!! Hahaha #TooHotToHandle #toohottohandle4

Maya 🇦🇷. @_mayasays

everyone had a story, everyone was involved, everyone grew, lana’s decisions were appropriate, the bondings, the love everything was great.



can’t wait to see the reunion and catchup on the tea.



#TooHotToHandle truly was such a beautiful season.everyone had a story, everyone was involved, everyone grew, lana’s decisions were appropriate, the bondings, the love everything was great.can’t wait to see the reunion and catchup on the tea. truly was such a beautiful season. everyone had a story, everyone was involved, everyone grew, lana’s decisions were appropriate, the bondings, the love everything was great. can’t wait to see the reunion and catchup on the tea.#TooHotToHandle https://t.co/y2BaRhQHLK

What happened on Too Hot to Handle season 4?

Season description of the fan favorite show Too Hot to Handle reads,

"The contestants spend the season at a sprawling villa in the Caribbean. A group of single twenty-somethings land on an island with plans to party and make out as much as humanly possible. What they don’t realize is they’re about to be banned from having s*x. Those who slip up pay the price, lowering their winnings each time they’re caught in someone else’s arms."

The latest season of the popular reality show comprised ten episodes in total. Ten single contestants were asked not to be physically intimate in any form or some amount of their prize money, which amounted to $200,000, would be reduced. By the end of the season only $89,000 remained, which was won by Jawahir and Nick, the couple who had the highest level of emotional attachment, according to Lana and the other contestants.

Creed was eliminated from the show a day before the finale because he was unable to establish a connection with anyone and was double dating Flavia and Imogen, who later became good friends. Kayla and Seb cost the cast the most money for breaking the rules. They were the runner-up of the season and officially began a relationship in front of the cameras.

James and Brittan almost broke up in episode 6 because of James' lack of attention in his own relationship and his efforts to save more money by keeping an eye on everyone else. However, he was able to win back Brittan from Ethan, and the duo officially decided to date in the season finale.

Netflix has not confirmed if Too Hot to Handle will return with season 5.

Poll : 0 votes